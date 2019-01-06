NFL odds: Early spreads, betting lines for divisional round playoff games originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Sports bettors have another chance to win money (or recoup losses from wild card weekend) when the divisional round of the NFL playoffs begins Saturday with the Indianapolis Colts taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs are the No. 1 seed but are favored by just five points over the Colts, who might be the hottest team in the league right now. The Colts are 6-3 against the spread on the road this season, including an ATS win against the Houston Texans in the wild card round.

The New England Patriots will host the Los Angeles Chargers in what figures to be the marquee matchup of the weekend. The Pats have won their last eight divisional round games, all of which were at Gillette Stadium. Tom Brady is 8-2 in his career against the Chargers, and that includes a 2-0 record in the playoffs.

The Patriots are a 5-point favorites, but it wouldn't be surprising if this number increases by a point or point-and-a-half by kickoff.

Here are the early spreads for the divisional round games (they will be updated when the NFC matchups are set). All lines are via OddsShark.

Saturday, Jan. 12

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs (-5)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams (-7)





Sunday, Jan. 13

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots (-5)

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints (-8.5)





