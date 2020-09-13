NFL odds: Early spread for Patriots vs. Seahawks and all Week 2 games

NFL odds: Patriots underdogs at Seahawks in Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots started the 2020 NFL season in impressive fashion with a home win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but they'll be road underdogs against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

The Seahawks, who defeated the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 1, will host the Patriots next Sunday night at CenturyLink Field.

Seattle is very tough to beat at home, and its stellar 40-16 record at CenturyLink Field since the start of 2013 is evidence of that. However, this game will be played without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which should make the Patriots' job a little easier.

Still, oddsmakers have pegged the Patriots as 3.5-point underdogs entering this matchup.

Here are the opening spreads for every Week 2 game:

NFL - Week 2



Cle -6.5 vs Cin

Phi -2.5 vs LAR

TB -8 vs Car

Pit -6.5 vs Den

Dal -7 vs Atl

SF -6.5 at NYJ

Buf -4 at Mia

Ind -3 vs Min

GB -5.5 vs Det

Chi -5.5 vs NYG

Ten -10 vs Jax

Ari -6.5 vs Wsh

Bal -6.5 at Hou

KC -7 at LAC

Sea -3.5 vs NE

NO -5.5 at LV — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) September 13, 2020

The last time the Patriots played the Seahawks in Seattle was during the 2012 season. The Seahawks and their "Legion of Boom" defense got the best of then-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in a 24-23 victory.

The Patriots are 3-2 (2-3 against-the-spread) in their last five meetings with the Seahawks. New England covered the 7-point spread in Sunday's 21-11 victory against the Dolphins.