The New England Patriots have some time to catch their breath during the bye week.

But it's never too early to look ahead -- especially at the sportsbooks.

The Patriots already have opened as three-point road favorites at SportsBook USA in their Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, per ESPN's David Purdum.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A few Week 11 lookahead lines via @SuperBookUSA:

Steelers at Browns -3

Patriots -3 at Eagles

Texans at Ravens -5

Bears at Rams -7.5

Chiefs -3 vs. Chargers (Mexico City)

Jets at Redskins -1.5











— David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) November 5, 2019

New England and Philly both are on bye in Week 10, so this line actually might not move that much. And as the tight spread indicates, it should be a great matchup.

The Patriots finally looked human Sunday night in their 37-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and they haven't faced the Eagles in the regular- or postseason since Philly's upset win in Super Bowl LII.

The 5-4 Eagles will be without star wide receiver DeSean Jackson but are riding a two-game winning streak into the bye week, and quarterback Carson Wentz will present another unique challenge for head coach Bill Belichick.

We still have almost two weeks until this 4:25 p.m. ET showdown at Lincoln Financial Field, but for some, it can't come soon enough.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NFL odds: Early spread for Patriots-Eagles Week 11 Super Bowl rematch originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston