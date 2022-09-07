NFL odds: Eagles overtake Cowboys for favorite status in NFC East days before Week 1

Bettors appear to have more confidence in the Philadelphia Eagles to win the NFC East than the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys had been favored to win the East for much of the 2022 offseason. But the Eagles recently surpassed the Cowboys as the favorites to win the division at BetMGM. Philadelphia is now at +130 to win the East while the Cowboys are at +150. The Washington Commanders are a distant +600 to win the division while the New York Giants are even further behind at +800.

The Eagles’ move ahead of the Cowboys makes sense on the surface. Dallas recently lost LT Tyron Smith for much of the season and signed 40-year-old Jason Peters to take his place. Smith is one of the best left tackles in the league when healthy and his loss is massive for a Cowboys team that needs to keep both Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott healthy.

The Cowboys also lost wide receiver James Washington to a foot injury during training camp, Michael Gallup is recovering from a late season knee injury and Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns. Without Washington and Gallup available, Dallas needs to find a reliable No. 2 wide receiver behind CeeDee Lamb.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, has strengthened its roster as QB Jalen Hurts is still on his rookie contract. The Eagles’ latest acquisition was former Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson for a late-round draft pick and he should step in and immediately see significant time in a very good secondary.

Do you think the Eagles or Cowboys will win the NFC East in 2022? (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Eagles’ division and Super Bowl chances will still likely hinge on Hurts, however. Philadelphia was overmatched in its playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January and made it to the postseason thanks to a renewed focus on the ground game in the second half of the season. Teams will be prepared for that version of the Philadelphia offense in 2022 and Hurts’ progression as a passer could determine how far Philly advances in the playoffs.

But even though Philadelphia is now ahead of Dallas in the division odds, the Cowboys are still ahead of the Eagles when it comes to Super Bowl odds. Dallas is at +2000 to win the Super Bowl ahead of Week 1 while the Eagles are at +2500. Dallas is tied with the Ravens, Bengals and Colts as the ninth favorite to win the title while the Eagles are the next team behind that group.

The Cowboys are +900 to win the NFC and the Eagles are at +1100. The only four teams ahead of the two NFC East rivals in the NFC title race are the Buccaneers (+325), the Rams (+450), the Packers (+500) and the 49ers (+700).