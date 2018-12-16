NFL Odds: Chiefs' loss lifts Patriots in Super Bowl betting lines originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Bill Belichick undoubtedly is focused on Sunday's showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But New England Patriots fans might be looking ahead a bit after Thursday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers kept the Patriots' hopes of earning the AFC's No. 1 seed alive. As such, it also improved New England's odds at the sportsbooks of winning Super Bowl LIII.

Updated Super Bowl LIII odds (@BovadaOfficial):



NO +300

LAR +330

KC/NE +650

LAC +750

CHI +900

HOU/PIT +1800

DAL +2000

SEA +2700

BAL/IND +4000

MIN/PHI +5000

TEN +7000

CAR +12500

DEN +15000

CLE +20000

CIN/GB/MIA/NYG +25000

DET/WSH +30000

ATL +40000

TB +50000





































— OddsShark (@OddsShark) December 16, 2018

It's not much of a jump: The Patriots were fourth in Super Bowl LIII betting lines at +700 earlier in the week and now are tied for third with the Chiefs at +650 behind the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams. But it's notable that sportsbooks now view New England and Kansas City as equal favorites to come out of the AFC.

The Chargers, meanwhile, shot up from +1000 earlier in the week to +750 after Thursday's upset win moved them to 11-3.

The 9-4 Patriots will need to win out and get help from Los Angeles and the Chiefs to secure the AFC's No. 1 seed. But even if they land the No. 2 seed, a few scenarios could present a favorable path to Atlanta.

