NFL Odds: Chiefs' loss lifts Patriots in Super Bowl betting lines
Bill Belichick undoubtedly is focused on Sunday's showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But New England Patriots fans might be looking ahead a bit after Thursday night.
The Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers kept the Patriots' hopes of earning the AFC's No. 1 seed alive. As such, it also improved New England's odds at the sportsbooks of winning Super Bowl LIII.
Updated Super Bowl LIII odds (@BovadaOfficial):
NO +300
LAR +330
KC/NE +650
LAC +750
CHI +900
HOU/PIT +1800
DAL +2000
SEA +2700
BAL/IND +4000
MIN/PHI +5000
TEN +7000
CAR +12500
DEN +15000
CLE +20000
CIN/GB/MIA/NYG +25000
DET/WSH +30000
ATL +40000
TB +50000
It's not much of a jump: The Patriots were fourth in Super Bowl LIII betting lines at +700 earlier in the week and now are tied for third with the Chiefs at +650 behind the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams. But it's notable that sportsbooks now view New England and Kansas City as equal favorites to come out of the AFC.
The Chargers, meanwhile, shot up from +1000 earlier in the week to +750 after Thursday's upset win moved them to 11-3.
The 9-4 Patriots will need to win out and get help from Los Angeles and the Chiefs to secure the AFC's No. 1 seed. But even if they land the No. 2 seed, a few scenarios could present a favorable path to Atlanta.
