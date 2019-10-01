NFL odds: Chiefs closing gap on Patriots in new Super Bowl betting lines

The New England Patriots are still the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LIV in Miami, but the Kansas City Chiefs are closing the gap.

The Patriots improved to 4-0 on Sunday, but they barely escaped Buffalo with a 16-10 win over the Bills. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady played one of his worst games in many years, and the team's rushing attack has yet to find any consistent success. The Chiefs, meanwhile, also struggled at times in Week 4 but quarterback Patrick Mahomes engineered a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter to beat the Detroit Lions on the road.

Here are the latest Super Bowl betting lines from the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas:

NFL Super Bowl winner updated



NE 5/2

KC 7/2

Dal 10/1

NO 12/1

Chi 14/1

LAR, GB, Phi 16/1

Sea 20/1

Min, SF 25/1

LAC 30/1

Bal, Cle, Hou 40/1

Car 60/1

Det, Buf 80/1

Pit, Ind, Jax, Ten, NYG 100/1

Atl, TB, Oak 200/1

Den, NYJ, Cin 1000/1

Ari 2000/1

Wsh 5000/1

Mia 50,000/1





































— Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) September 30, 2019

One interesting takeaway from these odds is that Las Vegas doesn't think much of the AFC outside the Patriots and Chiefs. The Los Angeles Chargers have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl all the way down at 30-1. It's still really early in the season, but it's clear that New England and Kansas City both are a tier (or two) ahead of their AFC rivals.

The NFC race is much more competitive. There might be as many as nine teams with a decent shot to represent the conference in the Super Bowl, which is pretty extraordinary and should make for an exciting NFC playoffs.

If you like the San Francisco 49ers' chances of ending their title drought this season, now might be the time to wager on Jimmy Garoppolo's team. The 49ers are a nice value bet at 25-1 as the only remaining undefeated NFC team entering Week 5.

