Those who were prepared to see Jarrett Stidham as the Patriots' quarterback in Week 1 were thrown a curveball Sunday when Cam Newton joined New England on a one-year contract.

Newton, who spent nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers and was the 2015 NFL MVP, suddenly is in a position to assume the role of Tom Brady's successor. While nothing is set in stone just yet, the odds of Stidham being the starter when the 2020 season kicks off took a nosedive as soon as the Newton deal was announced.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Newton is a -400 favorite to be the Patriots' Week 1 starting quarterback. Stidham is listed at +300, and veteran Brian Hoyer is a distant third-place with +2500 odds.

Cam Newton opens at -400 to be New England's Week 1 starter pic.twitter.com/SWS6siLhcw — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) June 29, 2020

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Even though the odds heavily favor Newton, the 31-year-old will have a lot to prove once training camp comes around. Newton is coming off a 2019 season in which he played only two games due to nagging shoulder and foot injuries. To beat Stidham for the starting job, he'll have to show he's back to 100 percent and has plenty left in the tank.

Oddsmakers also love Newton's chances of winning the 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award, and the Patriots' Super Bowl odds improved as soon as Newton entered the fold. In other words, Vegas is all-aboard the Newton hype train as we prepare for what should be an entertaining camp in Foxboro.

NFL odds: Cam Newton favored over Jarrett Stidham to be Patriots' Week 1 starter originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston