NFL odds: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is new favorite for 2021 MVP award

Latest NFL MVP odds list entering Week 10 has familiar face at the top originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is all about winning Super Bowl titles, but he might be adding another individual award to his trophy case soon.

Brady is the new favorite to win the 2021 NFL MVP award. Here are the latest betting lines entering Week 10 -- odds provided by our partner, PointsBet Sportsbook.

Player Team/Position Odds Tom Brady Buccaneers/QB +325 Josh Allen Bills/QB +400 Kyler Murray Cardinals/QB +550 Matthew Stafford Rams/QB +600 Dak Prescott Cowboys/QB +700 Aaron Rodgers Packers/QB +1200 Lamar Jackson Raven/QB +1200 Justin Herbert Chargers/QB +1700 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs/QB +5000 Joe Burrow Bengals/QB +5000

It's no surprise Brady is atop this odds list.

He ranks second among all quarterbacks in receiving yards (2,650), first in passing touchdowns (25), 10th in completion percentage (67.3) and fifth in QB rating (108.6). The Buccaneers lead the NFC South with a 6-2 record.

Brady is already the oldest player ever to win the NFL MVP. He did so in 2017 at 40 years old. He's also the oldest MVP winner among the four major North American pro sports leagues (NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB). Winning the award again at age 44 would be a remarkable accomplishment.

The Bucs quarterback has won the league MVP three times (2007, 2010 and 2017) in his career -- a surprisingly low number given how well he's performed for 22 years. He does, however, have five Super Bowl MVP awards.

It might actually benefit Brady not to win MVP in 2021. The last MVP to win the Super Bowl in the same season was quarterback Kurt Warner in 1999 with the then-St. Louis Rams. The last nine MVP winners to play in the Super Bowl all lost, including Brady in 2007 and 2017.