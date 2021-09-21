NFL odds: Broncos are 10.5-point favorites vs. Jets in Week 3

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Heath
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Denver Broncos (2-0) are considered 10.5-point betting favorites over the New York Jets (0-2) in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The over/under for total points scored between the two teams has been set at 41.5. Last week, the Broncos defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-13 and the Jets lost to the New England Patriots 25-6. Combined, Denver and Jacksonville scored 29 points in Week 2.

Last week, the Broncos were considered 5.5-point favorites over the Jags and Denver ended up winning by 10 points. New York was listed as a 5.5-point underdog to New England and ended up losing by 19 points. The Broncos are among five teams who are 2-0 against the spread this season while the Jets are among five 0-2 teams ATS.

The Broncos lead the all-time series against the Jets 21-16-1, including a 37-28 victory in their most recent showdown last season. The last time these two teams faced off in Denver, the Broncos won 23-0 in 2017.

List

7 takeaways from Broncos' win over Jaguars

Recommended Stories

  • Ravens are heavy road favorites in Week 3 matchup vs. winless Lions

    The Ravens are heavily favored over the host Detroit Lions ahead of their matchup Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks. After a dramatic “Sunday Night Football” win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens (1-1) jumped from seven-point favorites in some sportsbooks to nine-point favorites over Detroit (0-2), which entered this season with one of the NFL’s worst rosters. Only the Denver ...

  • Jason Peters explains what makes Justin Fields so special in the huddle

    Bears players are feeding off Justin Fields' confidence.

  • Colts power rankings roundup: Where Indy sits in Week 3

    Rounding up where the Colts sit in the power rankings entering Week 3.

  • Jon Gruden: Alex Leatherwood dealing with a back strain

    Raiders head coach Jon Gruden called quarterback Derek Carr “questionable” and running back Josh Jacobs “very questionable” as the team starts its week of preparation for the Dolphins. But there’s another injury concern along Las Vegas’ offensive line. Rookie right tackle Alex Leatherwood had to exit Sunday’s win over the Steelers with a back injury [more]

  • Eagles’ signing offensive lineman Jack Anderson to 53-man roster

    The Eagles are poaching offensive lineman Jack Anderson off the Bills' practice squad. By Dave Zangaro

  • NFL Insider breaks down Jets Week 2 loss to Patriots, Week 3 matchup vs Broncos | SportsNite

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano and SNY Jets reporter Jeane Coakley dissect the Jets Week 2 loss to the Patriots. Vacchiano points to bad receiver play including not seeing Denzel Mims again as a partial reason for the loss but rookie QB Zach Wilson needs to forget about the four interceptions he threw and get ready to take on another strong defense in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • NCAA football betting: Ole Miss QB Matt Corral is now Heisman favorite ahead of Bryce Young

    Through three games, Matt Corral has thrown for 997 yards and nine touchdowns while completing 68.8% of his throws.

  • AFC West standings: Raiders have tiebreaker edge over Broncos

    The Broncos are Raiders are the last undefeated teams in the AFC West! Just as everyone predicted, right?

  • Bears rookie Justin Fields in line to make first NFL start vs. Browns

    With Andy Dalton week-to-week with a bone bruise on his knee, rookie Justin Fields is gearing up for his first NFL start Sunday vs. Browns.

  • Packers fall again in USA TODAY NFL power rankings despite MNF win

    The Packers improved to 1-1 but dropped to No. 16 in the USA TODAY power rankings entering Week 3.

  • Jets sign Del’Shawn Phillips, waive Sheldrick Redwine

    The Jets have signed linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips, the team announced Tuesday. The Jets waived safety Sheldrick Redwine in a corresponding move. The Jets activated Phillips from the practice squad the past two games, and he has 12 tackles this season. He originally signed with the team in March. The Jets cut him out of the [more]

  • Broncos drop two spots in NFL power rankings despite 2-0 start

    Nate Davis has the Broncos two spots lower in NFL power rankings this week despite the team's 2-0 start.

  • Saints fall back to earth in Week 3 NFL power rankings

    New Orleans Saints fall back to earth in Week 3 NFL power rankings:

  • NFL betting: This prop has hit 77% of the time since 2018

    It's not the most popular prop bet on the board, but some teams have been hitting it over 77% of the time.

  • France warns submarine row puts Brexit talks at risk

    Britain’s secret security pact with the US and Australia has put Brexit negotiations over Northern Ireland at risk, France said on Tuesday as it warned the submarine row was now a “European issue”.

  • Diontae Johnson’s knee “looking better, but not to be confused with great”

    Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson injured a knee on the final play of Sunday’s loss to the Raiders. The injury won’t keep him out long term, but his status for his week is up in the air for now. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Johnson is improving. “He’s looking better, but not to be confused with [more]

  • Did Red Sox' Chaim Bloom, not Brian Cashman, win MLB trade deadline?

    It sure looked like the Red Sox blew the MLB trade deadline about a month ago. But Chaim Bloom's actions are looking smarter by the day -- especially when compared to those of Brian Cashman in the Bronx, writes John Tomase.

  • The Zach Wilson era is off to a disastrous start

    Jets fans lobbed boos at Wilson three quarters into his home debut.

  • Jaguars retain the bottom spot in USA TODAY NFL power rankings

    Here's where Jacksonville stands in the latest USA TODAY NFL power rankings after Week 2.

  • Reacting to Kenny Golladay's sideline yelling explanation, can Zach Wilson do "boring"? | Football Night in NY | SportsNite

    Eamon McAnaney, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano and and SNY Jets analyst Leger Douzable, talk about Kenny Golladay's explanation for his outburst in Washington, if Zach Wilson can adjust to being "boring" like Jets coach Robert Saleh said and how can Denzel Mims earn playing time? Watch more Football Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/football-night-in-ny About Football Night in NY: SNY NFL insider Ralph Vacchiano is joined by a rotating panel of football experts to provide in depth analysis for both the Jets and Giants. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp