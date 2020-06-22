NFL odds: Bill Belichick no longer betting favorite for Coach of the Year

Bill Belichick is a popular pick to win AP Coach of the Year for the 2020 NFL season, but he's no longer the betting favorite to take home the award.

The New England Patriots head coach had been the favorite, according to oddsmakers, throughout the offseason. However, he's been overtaken by Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

Here are the latest 2020 Coach of the Year odds at DraftKings Sportsbook:

1. Bruce Arians, Buccaneers: +1100

2. Bill Belichick, Patriots: +1200

3. Mike McCarthy, Cowboys: +1300

4. Kyle Shanahan, 49ers: +1600

Arians does have a lot of factors working in his favor.

For starters, the Bucs should be among the most improved teams next season. Acquiring the best quarterback of all-time in Tom Brady, trading for a Hall of Fame-caliber tight end in Rob Gronkowski and re-signing many of the team's key free agents (particularly on defense) have set extraordinary expectations for Tampa Bay entering the 2020 season. If the Bucs end their 12-year playoff drought (second-longest in the league) by winning a tough NFC South division and finish with one of the conference's top records, it's not hard to envision a scenario where Arians wins this award comfortably.

Belichick also has a tremendous chance to win it. Not only did the Patriots lose their starting quarterback in Brady, several other important veterans also departed in free agency, including linebackers Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy. If Belichick is able to handle the Patriots' larger-than-normal amount of roster turnover and help them extend their postseason appearance streak to 12 seasons, he should have a very strong case to win the award. Belichick already has won the award three times -- 2003, 2007 and 2010 -- and another would tie him with Miami Dolphins legend Don Shula for the most in history.

One good value bet for this award is Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Miami finished the 2019 season strong with a 5-4 record over its last nine games (following an 0-7 start), including an impressive Week 17 upset win over the Patriots on the road. The Dolphins should be much improved next season, especially after selecting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL Draft. Flores could be a strong candidate for Coach of the Year if Miami is a playoff contender.

