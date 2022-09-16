NFL odds: Bettors eyeing the over in a vast majority of Week 2 games

Bettors really like the over ahead of Sunday’s Week 2 NFL action.

Ten games at BetMGM are getting the majority of money on the over. The game that bettors really like on the over is the Cardinals’ trip to Las Vegas. Just under 80% of bets are on over 51.5 and that money makes up 91% of the handle wagered on the total.

Just under 90% of the money is on over 48.5 in the Washington Commanders’ game at the Detroit Lions. That total has moved from 46.5 points thanks to all that cash. And just over 80% of the money is on the over in Tampa Bay’s trip to New Orleans, though that total has dropped from 45.5 to 44.5.

The most curious betting split of the weekend comes in Denver where the total is 46 points ahead of the Texans’ visit to the Broncos. The over is getting just 4% of bets but the total has gone up 2.5 points because those 4% of bets make up 71% of the money wagered on the total. The sharps really like a high-scoring game.

The total has gone up 2.5 points ahead of the Broncos' NFL Week 2 game against the Texans. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Where bettors really like the under

The under is getting at least 90% of money in three games ahead of the second week of the 2022 NFL season. The under is the favored play by far in the Seahawks’ visit to the 49ers. The total has gone from 42.5 to 41.5 as 92% of the cash is on no more than six touchdowns. Ninety-one percent of the cash is on the under to hit in the Bears’ visit to the Packers on Sunday Night Football. The total there opened at 43.5 and is now at 41.5. And 90% of the money on the total in the Steelers’ game against the Patriots is also on the under. The total there has stayed at 40.5.

Bettors split on most spreads

The sharp disparities we see on the totals ahead of Week 2 aren’t reflected on the point spreads. No team is getting more than 73% of the money against the spread and there are nine games where no team is getting 60% of the bets.

The team getting the biggest percentage of money to cover the spread is Tampa Bay. The Bucs are getting 73% of the money as 2.5-point favorites at New Orleans. The Rams are getting 72% of the money as 10-point favorites at home against the Falcons and the Bengals are getting 71% of the money as 7.5-point favorites at the Dallas Cowboys.

The Seahawks and Bears are each getting 73% of the bets to cover large road spreads. The Seahawks are 8.5-point underdogs at the 49ers and the Bears are 10-point underdogs at the Packers.