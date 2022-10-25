NFL odds, betting: Why there is value on the Miami Dolphins in Week 8

Every weekend we all have that one game that got away from us. Unfortunately, the game where everything looked good early continued to go well to the point where you can't help yourself from mentally placing it prematurely in the win column. Then comes the weekly reminder that you are betting on the NFL. A league where no bet is as good or bad as it appears at halftime.

The Detroit Lions held the Dallas Cowboys to only three points in the first half this past Sunday. The game's low-scoring nature made my play on the underdog Lions even more valuable. The +7 I was holding felt like seventeen until Dan Campbell's Lions started doing everything to remind me why they only have won four of their last 23 games. Detroit fumbled at the 1-yard line when they could have scored the go-ahead touchdown and turned the ball over in five of their six second-half possessions. In the end, it didn't matter if I was holding +7 or +17; the Cowboys covered easily with a 24-6 win.

We live for the roller coaster of emotions that each NFL weekend brings, but it's not easy to stay objective when you get off the ride and prepare for a new slate of games. That's why I had to take a step back after I looked at the board and circled the Miami Dolphins. Coming off a lackluster Sunday night win over Pittsburgh, Miami travels to Detroit as three-point favorites. The number is short, but I had to ensure I was not still tilting over how the Lions let me down. Here is why I am comfortable it's the right move fading Detroit just one week after I backed them against the Cowboys.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Miami Dolphins (-3) at Detroit Lions

Getting the win is always the most important thing, but the real victory for Miami was the successful return of Tua Tagovailoa. Before his injury, the Dolphins were 3.5- and 4.5-point underdogs to Buffalo and Baltimore. This number at -3 indicates some lingering uncertainty about whether Tua can consistently remain healthy. Detroit would be at least a two-touchdown underdog against the Bills even in Detroit, so it's easy for me to find some value here with Miami. There are a few factors to keep in mind with the Lions. Despite the preseason publicity with "Hard Knocks," there haven't been many signs of improvement. After a feisty start, the shine has worn off, and they are steadily becoming one of the league's worst teams on paper. Here is how the Lions rank in a few key metrics:

Overall DVOA (26th)

Net Success Rate (32nd)

Net EPA per play (32nd)

Defensive DVOA (31st)

Defensive Success Rate (31st)

Defense EPA per play allowed (31st)

The Lions' defense isn't stopping anybody these days and lacks the secondary depth to shut down Miami's receivers. Also, it's no secret that speed kills, and the duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle should be even more explosive on the fast track at Ford Field. The Lions' three home games have yielded an average combined score of over 76 points per game, with their opponents averaging over 37 points. Now that Tagovailoa has the confidence of a full game under his belt, I am betting we will see the Miami offense put up massive numbers. Detroit could get some weapons back with D'Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown possibly returning, but I still have my doubts the Lions can go score for score with Miami. The Dolphins' defense has some issues, but Detroit has proven time and time again that they will stop themselves with mental mistakes and turnovers.

Miami is entering the soft part of its schedule with four straight opponents with two wins or fewer (Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland and Houston). This week presents an opportunity to bet on them at a solid number before they go on a run. I gladly grabbed Miami -3 at BetMGM and would play it up to -4.

Stats provided by Football Outsiders, PFF, Teamrankings, RBSDM (based on 90-10 WP).