NFL odds: Back to back? Bettor places a huge wager on the Buccaneers to win next Super Bowl

The NFL's league year doesn't start until next week. That's when free agency begins.

Yet, the odds for Super Bowl LVI have been up at BetMGM since before the last Super Bowl was decided. One bettor didn't need to see how the offseason unfolds before making a bold bet.

BetMGM said a bettor placed a $25,000 wager to win $200,000 on the Buccaneers at +800 odds.

That's a big bet, but BetMGM didn't mind taking it.

Big bet comes in on Buccaneers

The Buccaneers were the biggest liability for BetMGM in the Super Bowl futures market last year, and many bettors got a nice win when Tampa Bay beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

The Buccaneers also did it the hard way, as a wild-card team that won its final three games as an underdog. It was a.good team and a great playoff run, but it wasn't a dominant team from wire-to-wire. The Buccaneers could repeat, but history says that will be very tough.

If you like the Buccaneers at +800, BetMGM says bring it on.

"Repeating as champions in the NFL is the hardest thing to do in sports so the sportsbook is happy to take all the Buccaneers bets our customers want to place," BetMGM VP of trading Jason Scott said.

Bettors aren't worried. The Buccaneers are already the most heavily bet team for next season's Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrate last season's Super Bowl win. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Bucs are a popular bet for Super Bowl LVI

For the early bettors in the Super Bowl futures market, the Buccaneers are the team to back. The Bucs' odds have already gone from +1200 to +800 and they're easily the most-bet team for Super Bowl LVI.

Someone just placed a $25k bet on @BetMGM for the #Bucs to win the Super Bowl.



+800 to win $200k



33% of the Super Bowl handle is now on the Bucs. — Andrew Doughty (@DoughtyBetMGM) March 12, 2021

Chiefs (23%) are the only other team with a handle share greater than 5%.



Others:



Colts: 5%

Rams: 5%

Bills: 5%

Browns: 4%

Packers: 3%

49ers: 3% — Andrew Doughty (@DoughtyBetMGM) March 12, 2021

The Buccaneers are one of the most interesting teams to watch in free agency. They have plenty of big names about to hit the market, like Shaq Barrett, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown and Leonard Fournette. Their team could look a lot different in a week or so.

Many bettors, including one big bettor, aren't worried about waiting to find out. They like the Buccaneers to repeat, no matter if history is against them.

