NFL odds: Amid questions over Matthew Stafford's elbow, line for Bills vs. Rams moves

Matthew Stafford says his elbow is fine and there's nothing to worry about. Bettors and oddsmakers are a little more skeptical.

The Buffalo Bills were 1-point favorites for the NFL's regular-season opener against Stafford's Los Angeles Rams, but that line has moved. As of Monday the Bills have moved to 2-point favorites at BetMGM.

That line move doesn't seem too significant on the surface. If you liked the Bills at -1, you probably still like them at -2. But it's a full point move on what's sure to be one of the most-bet regular-season games in a long time. That's worth noting.

The move is due, at least in part, to the uncertainty surrounding Stafford's health.

Matthew Stafford with 'abnormal' pain

Stafford hadn't thrown much in the offseason after getting an injection to his right elbow, but nobody seemed concerned about the injury. Then last week Rams coach Sean McVay said that Stafford was dealing with elbow pain that was "abnormal" for a quarterback.

Whenever a coach talks about his quarterback having abnormal pain in his throwing elbow, that will create a stir.

By the end of the week, everyone was downplaying any talk of Stafford's elbow. Stafford said there's no reason to worry.

"I don't know if you guys were watching, I felt like I could make any throw I wanted to today," Stafford said after Saturday's practice, via NFL.com.

There's still a month before the Bills and Rams face off on the first night of the regular season. By that Thursday night kickoff, it might feel like any discussion of Stafford's elbow was another overblown training camp story.

Still, the betting market is reacting.

Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams has been dealing with an elbow issue. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Bills have been a popular bet

The Bills have been a popular play since the lines for Week 1 were released. The Rams started as 1-point favorites, then the Bills became favored. The line moved again as everyone keeps an eye on Stafford's elbow.

NFL Network reported that Stafford is dealing with a bad case of elbow tendinitis, and since Stafford is practicing it seems logical he'll play in Week 1. But the thought of Stafford being less than full strength has led to the line move, at least for now. If Stafford gets worse and John Wolford has to start, there would be a massive line shift toward the Bills, who are the preseason Super Bowl favorites.

It's not a major line move for now. Just one that indicates the betting market is paying close attention to the health of the Rams quarterback.