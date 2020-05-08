The 2020 NFL schedule was released Thursday night for all 32 teams, and the unveiling of the dates and times for every regular season game has impacted the betting odds for the Super Bowl, conference championships and division title races.

One of the most fascinating division races in the upcoming season should be the AFC East. The New England Patriots have dominated this division for the last 20 years. They have won 17 of the 20 AFC East titles this century, a run that includes 11 consecutive division crowns. But with veteran quarterback and six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leaving the Patriots in free agency (along with other key defensive players), the AFC East race might finally be a very competitive one.

Another factor is the resurgence of the Buffalo Bills. The Bills made the playoffs in 2019 for the just the second time since 2000, and they won 10 games for the time since 1999. Buffalo has returned many of its starters from last season and added star wide receiver Stefon Diggs via trade in March. With a strong defense and a balanced offense, Bills fans are hopeful this is finally the year Buffalo takes back the AFC East championship.

What do oddsmakers think?

Here are the new odds to win the AFC East title following the 2020 schedule release, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

New England Patriots: +125

Buffalo Bills: +145

Miami Dolphins: +700

New York Jets: +700







The Patriots remain the favorites to win the AFC East, but plenty of challenges lie ahead. They have one of the toughest regular season schedules and very little experience at quarterback. A Week 16 matchup between the Patriots and Bills on "Monday Night Football" at Gillette Stadium could play a pivotal role in deciding the division title.

NFL odds: New AFC East betting lines revealed after 2020 schedule release originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston