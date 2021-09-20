NFL odds: 49ers' Super Bowl chances improve after win vs. Eagles

How 49ers' Super Bowl odds improved after win vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers boarded a plane Sunday in Philadelphia ticketed for the Bay and did so with two wins in their back pocket to start the 2021 NFL season.

With those two wins -- the latest a 17-11 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles -- the 49ers' Super Bowl odds improved from plus-1500 (bet $10 to win $150) to plus-1200, per PointsBet.

That puts the 49ers at fifth on the odds board behind the Kansas City Chiefs (plus-475), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (plus-500), Los Angeles Rams (plus-1000) and Buffalo Bills (plus-1100).

But the 49ers' Super Bowl odds weren't the only ones that increased after Sunday's action. Star edge rusher Nick Bosa's odds to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year also improved from plus-1200 to plus-800. Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett currently are the co-favorites at plus-700.

The 49ers currently are one just seven undefeated teams left in the NFL, five of which reside in the NFC and AFC West.

San Francisco can improve its odds even further with a Week 3 win over the Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football."

