NFL odds: 49ers open as slight underdogs in Week 13 game vs. Ravens

The 49ers' critics were silenced a bit Sunday night when Kyle Shanahan's club curb-stomped the Packers 37-8 on "Sunday Night Football."

The beatdown over the Packers was the first leg in a brutal stretch for the 49ers. Next, the 10-1 Niners will travel to Baltimore to face MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Despite the 49ers holding Aaron Rodgers to just 104 yards through the air, the oddsmakers in Vegas still aren't that impressed as San Francisco opened as a 4.5-point underdog against the Ravens in Week 13.

The Ravens opened a 4.5 point favorite over the 49ers 👀 — SportsLine (@SportsLine) November 25, 2019

Vegas might end up regretting that line.

The Ravens (8-2) have been equally dominant this season, winning six in a row after their Week 4 loss to the Browns including a win over the Patriots.

Jackson and the Ravens face the Rams on Monday night, but a potential Super Bowl preview awaits them in Week 13.

