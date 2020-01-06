NFL odds: 49ers open as huge favorites vs. Vikings in NFC playoff game

For the second consecutive game this postseason, the Minnesota Vikings will be at least a touchdown underdog.

The opening line for next Saturday's NFC divisional round game between the 49ers and sixth-seeded Vikings has San Francisco as a seven-point favorite.

The Vikings were eight-point underdogs against the New Orleans Saints, where tight end Kyle Rudolph caught a game-winning touchdown pass in overtime to set up a matchup at Levi's Stadium with the top-seeded 49ers.

The 49ers have opened as a 7-point favorite over the Vikings via @SuperBookUSA. #Skol | #GoNiners — SportsLine (@SportsLine) January 5, 2020

Despite the surprising result in New Orleans on Sunday, the oddsmakers aren't ready to say Minnesota is on par with the top of the NFC.

The two teams will square off Saturday, Jan. 11 at 1:35 p.m., with a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line.

