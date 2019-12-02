For the first time since the first two weeks of the NFL season, the 49ers are the underdog in back-to-back weeks according to the oddsmakers in Las Vegas.

San Francisco was +5.5 in Week 13 against the Ravens and covered in a 20-17 hard-fought loss in Baltimore.

With Week 14 looming, the 49ers are opening as 3.5 point underdogs for the showdown with Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints, courtesy of SuperBookUSA.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NFL Week 14



DAL (-3) at CHI

BAL(-6) at BUF

WAS at GB(-14)

DEN at HOU(-8)

SF at NO(-3.5)

CIN at CLE(-7.5)

CAR at ATL(-2)

DET at MIN(-14)

MIA at NYJ(-6.5)

IND at TB(-3.5)

LAC(-3) at JAX

KC at NE(-3)

PIT(PK) at AZ

TEN(-3) at OAK

SEA(-2.5) at LAR

NYG at PHI (-8)



Via @SuperBookUSA





































— SportsLine (@SportsLine) December 2, 2019

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers offense won't have the weather to worry about, as they'll be visiting the climate-controlled Superdome.

San Francisco mustered just 17 points on Sunday, the second time this season Kyle Shanahan's offense has been held under 20 points.

The other instance? A 9-0 backyard brawl in Washington, another game that featured non-stop rain and chilly conditions.

[RELATED: Grading 49ers' offense, defense in tough loss vs. Ravens]

The Saints are on a roll, riding a three-game win streak and now stand alongside the 49ers atop the NFC standings.

This game is a must-win for San Francisco, as a Seahawks win over the Vikings on Monday night could knock the 49ers down to the No. 5 spot in the playoff picture.

Story continues

NFL odds: 49ers open as 3.5-point underdogs to Saints in Week 14 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area