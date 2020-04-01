NFL odds: 49ers favorites to repeat as NFC West, conference champions

If you're expecting the 49ers to be a one-year wonder, you're in the minority.

San Francisco was arguably the surprise team in the NFL last season, as the Niners improved by nine wins and were one fourth-quarter collapse shy of defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. The team's offseason priority has been to retain as much of its core as possible, and while there have been a few notable departures -- none larger than DeForest Buckner being traded to the Indianapolis Colts -- the 49ers have been mostly successful in that endeavor.

And, consequently, the betting public hasn't lowered its expectations for San Francisco in 2020.

Within the NFC West, the 49ers (6/5) currently are significant favorites to repeat as division champions, according to FoxBet. San Francisco is followed, in order, by the Seattle Seahawks (11/5), Los Angeles Rams (16/5) and Arizona Cardinals (10/1).

Should the 49ers win the NFC West in 2020, it would mark the first time they've won the division in consecutive seasons since 2013, the final of San Francisco's three straight trips to the NFC Championship Game.

While it's a narrower margin, the 49ers are favorites to get back there, too.

FoxBet currently lists the 49ers as 24/5 favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LV, closely followed by the New Orleans Saints (11/2). The Dallas Cowboys (15/2) and Philadelphia Eagles (8/1) fall next in line, while Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9/1) have the fifth-best odds in the conference.

It makes plenty of sense why so much is expected of both San Francisco and New Orleans, given how strong they were last season and their respective developments since. The 49ers might have snuck up on some opponents last year, but you can be sure that won't be happening this time around.

