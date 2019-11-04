It's early, but the oddsmakers in Las Vegas seem to like the 49ers' chances in Week 10.

The opening odds from DraftKings have San Francisco as a 6.5 point favorite for next Monday Night's showdown with the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium.

It is the first time the 49ers have been favored over Seattle since the 2014 season.

There likely will be a lot of movement before kickoff, as the matchup is one of the most highly-anticipated primetime games of the NFL season so far.

But the national media can no longer ignore the success of the 49ers, as they now sit as the lone remaining undefeated team in the NFL.

NFL odds: 49ers 6.5-point favorites over Seahawks in Week 10 showdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area