NFL odds 2021: Where 49ers' over-under stands before NFL draft

Things went about as well as possible for the 49ers in 2019, as the club racked up 13 regular-season victories en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

One season later, it was a total disaster for the club en route to a six-win season.

The oddsmakers believe this season the 49ers will fall somewhere in between those two years.

The 49ers’ over-under for the upcoming season at 10 1/2 victories (All odds provided by our partner, PointsBet).

This will be the NFL's first regular season with a 17-game schedule.

The 49ers are coming off a season in which the club was decimated by injuries.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle, running back Raheem Mostert, receiver Deebo Samuel, defensive ends Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, and defensive backs Richard Sherman and Jaquiski Tartt were among the players to be sidelined for the majority of the season.

The 49ers figure to have a chance to bounce back strong this season. General manager John Lynch was able to retain the nucleus of the roster in the offseason.

The 49ers re-signed left tackle Trent Williams, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, nose tackle D.J. Jones and defensive backs Jason Verrett, K’Waun Williams and Tartt as free agents.

The extra game on the 49ers’ schedule will be played at the Cincinnati Bengals, a club that finished 4-11-1 in 2020.

The 49ers have six other games against sub-.500 teams last season: Minnesota, Detroit, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Houston.

The dates and times of the NFL schedule are expected to be released in mid-May.

Oddsmakers do expect the 49ers to be challenged within an ultra-competitive NFC West.

The Los Angeles Rams’ over-under also is 10 1/2 wins. The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals are next with over-unders of 9 1/2 and 8 victories, respectively.

