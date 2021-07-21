NFL odds 2021: What to expect from Eagles' Miles Sanders in Year 3

What do oddsmakers expect from Miles Sanders in Year 3? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sophomore slump for Miles Sanders? Quite possibly.

Or could it have been the play of the Eagles as a whole that resulted in a lack of production for the Eagles’ running back.

Maybe it was the fact he dealt with injuries.

Sanders played in only 12 games in 2020 yet rushed for more yards (867) than during his 2019 rookie season (818). And he played in every game in 2019.

However, where Sanders showed a lack of production last year was as a receiver. Last season, he accumulated 197 receiving yards compared to over 500 yards as a rookie.

Add up those numbers and the rookie campaign wins at 1,327 total yards from scrimmage compared to 1,064 in 2020.

So will the real Miles Sanders please stand up?

Entering 2021, NBC Sports betting partner PointsBet list Sanders’ over/under on rushing and receiving yards combined at 1150.5. That number is shade under the average of his first two years in the league which was 1195.5.

The Eagles could really use Sanders to get back to his rookie form, which set the franchise’s record for total scrimmage yards by a rookie. That season he also led all NFL rookies in yards from scrimmage.

Health will play a major role as will new head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

Jalen Hurts’ success may also be determined by Sanders’ production in both the rushing and receiving games.

This will certainly be worth watching over the course of the season.

