NFL odds 2021: Eagles will be underdog bettors' favorite team
Eagles' early 2021 betting lines are not kind originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
We knew the opponents, and which games would be home and on the road.
Now we have theEagles' full schedule and, from a betting perspective, an early look at the point spreads for the Eagles’ 2021 season via NBC Sports betting partner PointsBet.
Last season, the Eagles were one of five teams to finish 6-10 against the spread (ATS). The only team to finish with a worst record ATS was Dalals at 5-11.
Dating back to the 2018 season, the Eagles have the third-worst record ATS with a mark of 20-28. Only the Jets (18-29-1) and Jaguars (19-27-2) finished lower.
Week 1: Sunday Sept. 12, 1:00p
Eagles (+3.5) at Falcons
The Eagles have lost 3 straight on the road against the Falcons with their last win coming in 2009. However, the Birds are 5-0 all-time in Atlanta ATS as an underdog.
Week 2: Sunday Sept. 19, 1:00p
49ers at Eagles (+4.5)
Over their last 15 home openers, the Eagles are just 4-11 ATS. They have won 3 of their last 4 home games against San Francisco straight up (SU) and ATS.
Week 3: Monday Sept. 27, 8:15p
Eagles (+8) at Cowboys
The Eagles don’t seem to mind traveling to Dallas for a Monday night showdown. All-time the Birds are 6-1 ATS on Mondays down in Big D.
Week 4: Sunday Oct. 3, 1:00p
Chiefs at Eagles (+10.5)
This is a tall task for the Eagles against Andy Reid’s bunch. However, the Chiefs have been double digits road favorites twice under Reid and both times they failed to cover. Last season, Kansas City was just 4-4 ATS away from Arrowhead Stadium. The Eagles are 1-1 all-time ATS as home underdogs of 10+ points.
Week 5: Sunday Oct. 10, 1:00p
Eagles (+4) at Panthers
Philadelphia has alternated wins and losses ATS in its last 6 meetings against Carolina.
Week 6: Thursday Oct. 14, 8:20p
Buccaneers at Eagles (+8.5)
The Eagles are one of only two teams unbeaten on Thursdays (5-0) since 2016. Tom Brady leads the reigning Super Bowl champs into Lincoln Financial Field. Including the playoffs, Brady is 3-4 all-time ATS versus the Eagles.
Week 7: Sunday Oct. 24, 4:05p
Eagles (+3.5) at Raiders
The Eagles make their first trip to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders. Hopefully, their trip to Sin City will result in a better outcome. Eagles have gotten sucked into the Raiders black hole going just 3-7 ATS all-time.
Week 8: Sunday Oct. 31, 1:00p
Eagles (-4) at Lions
Trick or Treat! The Eagles are listed as favorites for the first time all season. It’s also the second of back to back games away from Philadelphia. The Eagles are 0-3 all-time ATS on Halloween. Those games were all at home in which they lost two out of three.
Week 9: Sunday Nov. 7, 4:05p
Chargers at Eagles (+3)
Over the last 10 meetings as host to AFC West teams the Eagles are 7-3 SU. However, ATS is a different story going just 3-7. Furthermore, Philly just 2-6 ATS in the last 8 versus the Chargers.
Week 10: Sunday Nov. 14, 4:25p
Eagles (+2.5) at Broncos
The home team has won the last 7 meetings but the Eagles are just 1-4 ATS in the last 5.
Week 11: Sunday Nov. 21, 1:00p
Saints at Eagles (+3.5)
Jalen Hurts won his first career start against the Saints last season. The Eagles are 4-1 at home ATS versus New Orleans in their last 5 matchups. Don’t forget Drew Brees will not be coming out that tunnel this year. Then again he didn’t take any snaps last season against the Eagles due to injury.
Week 12: Sunday Nov. 28, 1:00p
Eagles (+3.5) at Giants
Joe Judge seeks his revenge after claiming the Eagles didn’t give maximum effort in last season’s Week 17 game versus Washington. WFT clinched the division, keeping the Giants out of the postseason. Judge may want to focus on the fact that the Eagles over the last 20 meetings in North Jersey including the postseason are 14-6 SU while going 13-7 ATS. The Eagles are also 7-3 ATS as underdogs in the last 10 meetings up the Jersey Turnpike.
Week 13: Sunday Dec. 5, 1:00p
Eagles (-1) at Jets
Second straight week versus a New York football team. Second straight week playing at MetLife Stadium. And for just the second time this season the Eagles are listed as a favorite. Eagles have never lost to the Jets SU and are 8-1 all-time ATS.
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: Saturday Dec. 18/Sunday Dec 19, Time TBD
Washington at Eagles (+2.5)
It’s the first of four division games to end the season. The Eagles are 5-9 ATS at home in their last 14 meetings versus Washington.
Week 16: Sunday Dec. 26, 1:00p
Giants at Eagles (-1)
The Eagles have won 7 in a row SU at home versus the Giants. However they have failed to cover the last 4 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are a slight favorite and if that holds true come the day after Christmas (also known as Boxing Day for my Canadian friends) it will be the 12th straight meeting they will be the favorite in South Philadelphia. There have been no lines released yet on the final two regular season games.
Week 17: Sunday Jan. 2, 1:00p
Eagles (NL) at Washington
Week 18: Sunday Jan. 9, 1:00p
Cowboys at Eagles (NL)
PointsBet is NBC Sports Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.
Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube