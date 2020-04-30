NFL odds 2020: Why fans should bet on 49ers surpassing projected wins

With the NFL draft now in the rearview mirror, teams like the 49ers are locked in on preparing for the 2020 season.

General manager John Lynch tried to fill some recently created voids on the defensive line and receiving corps with Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk in the first round, respectively.

Looking ahead to the NFL season, many predict the 49ers to be among the league's top teams. But according to Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton, it won't be quite as successful as San Francisco's breakout 2019 campaign.

While the oddsmakers in Vegas see the 49ers' over/under at 10.5, but Moton sees the Niners finishing 12-4.

Using that figure as an adapted over/under win total, could the 49ers eclipse it?

While the 2020 NFL schedule is yet to be released, all of the 49ers' 2020 opponents are set in stone.

Outside of the typical divisional matchups at home and away, some particularly difficult games looming include visits to Dallas, New Orleans and New England. Meanwhile, Green Bay, Buffalo and Philadelphia all could present a challenge at Levi's Stadium.

Given the moves made so far this offseason within the NFC West, it's hard to see the 49ers doing any worse than 5-1 or 4-2 against their divisional rivals.

Also, the Saints appear to be the only non-divisional foe who presents a legitimate threat to the Niners on paper.

So if you're thinking about placing a bet down on San Francisco's win total for 2020, go ahead and go after that over and win yourself some money.

The 49ers are primed to be among the top two, if not the best NFC team in football. It wouldn't be at all surprising to see another 13-win season for the Niners in 2020.

