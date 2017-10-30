Back
Yahoo
Sports
You can now claim Calvin Johnson just in case the rumors are true
NFL NUMBERS | WEEK 8 REVIEW
NFL Highlights
•
October 30, 2017
NFL NUMBERS | WEEK 8 REVIEW
What to Read Next
Richard Sherman: Deshaun Watson is the best quarterback we’ve faced
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Facing second PED suspension, Bears' Jerrell Freeman admits to taking pills
Yahoo Sports
NFL Protests Reach A Boiling Point, As Players, Owners Cancel Social Concerns Meeting
Deadline
JuJu Smith-Schuster latest to ride wave of drama, fun that is this year’s NBA-like Steelers
Yahoo Sports
Packers could play in London next season
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Brady, Gisele planning a Halloween costume that will have millennial mouths watering
NBC Sports Boston
Ranking the Champions League chances for English clubs
Yahoo Sports Videos
Bears provide update on Zach Miller injury, say surgery was successful
Shutdown Corner
2017 NFL cheerleaders: Best of Week 8
Yahoo Sports
Critics Say Tomi Lahren's Halloween Costume Violates Flag Law
HuffPost
Two-loss teams who can cause November chaos
Yahoo Sports Videos
NCAA again shows lack of common sense by denying NC State freshman's appeal
The Dagger
The real story behind the Astros fan who stole and threw back Yasiel Puig's homer
Big League Stew
Referees walk off football field after high school players kneel during anthem
Yahoo Sports
In pictures: The most successful British sportsmen EVER
Yahoo Sport UK
Bruce Willis Is Almost Unrecognizable In His Highly Successful Halloween Costume
Time
Astros take Game 5 of World Series with 13-12 win over Dodgers
Yahoo Sports Videos
Doctors reportedly fighting to save Bears TE Zach Miller's leg after injury
Shutdown Corner
Back
Sign in
Sports Home
Fantasy
NFL
NCAAF
NBA
MLB
NHL
Soccer
MMA
Boxing
NASCAR
NCAAB
Tennis
Golf
SPORTSREEL
Olympics
WNBA
NCAAW
Indycar
Horse Racing
Cycling
Rivals
Odds
Shop
Help
Yahoo Sites
Home
Mail
Search
News
Finance
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Music
Sports
Fantasy Sports
Weather
Tech
Shopping
Answers
Flickr
Tumblr
Tools
Help
Account Info
Careers
About
Terms
&
Privacy