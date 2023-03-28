NFL numbers game adds No. 0 uniform option for certain players

Barry Werner
NFL players will have the chance to wear the number zero after a proposal was approved on Tuesday.

The only players who can’t wear No. 0 are offensive and defensive linemen.

Remembering when the legendary 00 was Jim Otto of the Oakland Raiders.

Since he was a lineman, that wouldn’t fly.

Calvin Ridley of the Jaguars already is on the bandwagon.

