NFL now changes playoff overtime rules after Bills’ loss to Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2021 postseason.

That was the breaking point for the NFL.

On the last day of the 2022 league meetings, NFL owners voted to approve a modified version of a proposal put forth by the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts, which now allows both teams to have a chance to score in overtime during the playoffs.

After the news broke on the subject, the league released a quick rundown of the new laws:

🚨 NEW PLAYOFF OVERTIME RULES 🚨 pic.twitter.com/OMJ0cYSih1 — NFL (@NFL) March 29, 2022

As the story went for the Bills this January against the Chiefs, they lost 42-36. Buffalo’s tired defense could not hold up against the Kansas City attack at all, but the focus of the entire contest was two offensive teams going back and forth. Blow for blow.

Because of that, many were left with the storyline that the Bills did not get their chance to swing back based on the rules at the time.

Now that’s changed and in the future, they would.

Buffalo might be upset that things are only now being addressed after they had their loss. However, they are not alone.

Numerous times in the playoffs over the past several years, similar situations have unfolded. It even happened to the Chiefs before.

All considered, the entire NFL is probably happy about the change.

