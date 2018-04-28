NFL notebook: Witten nearing retirement for MNF gig

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is expected to retire from football to join the Monday Night Football booth, according to a report Friday by ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Witten, 35, will first meet with owner Jerry Jones before making the decision final, per the report. The analyst role in the MNF booth became available when Jon Gruden left to become the coach of the Oakland Raiders.

Jones told reporters that Witten's retirement is not yet a sure thing, adding that he's been in touch with the tight end throughout the offseason. Despite Jones' remarks, multiple outlets have reported the decision has indeed already been made.

"He has some things to think about and discuss with his family from a professional perspective," Jones said. "He also told me he is going to need some more time for consideration, at least through the weekend. He has not made any decisions that are definite at this time. We have no announcement at this time."

--Free agent tight end Antonio Gates intends to return for a 16th NFL season, but it will not be with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to an ESPN report.

Per the report, Gates has been told he will not be re-signed and now plans to play elsewhere.

Gates, who turns 38 in June, played out the final season of a two-year, $11 million contract in 2017, catching 30 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games (four starts).

--Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is expected to retire for the second consecutive offseason, according to an NFL Network report.

Cutler agreed to join Fox as an NFL game analyst last May, a few months after being released by the Chicago Bears, calling his retirement "permanent" at the time. The network planned to have him form a three-man booth with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and analyst Charles Davis on Fox's No. 2 team.

But after Ryan Tannehill required season-ending knee surgery in August, Dolphins head coach Adam Gase -- who coached Cutler in Chicago -- coaxed the QB to join the Dolphins for 2018 on a one-year, $10 million deal. Cutler went on to start 14 games for Miami, throwing for 2,666 yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while going 6-8 as a starter.

--Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians is expected to join CBS as an NFL game analyst for the 2018 season, according to a report from The Athletic.

Per the report, Arians would join the team of play-by-play announcer Greg Gumbel and analyst Trent Green to form a three-man booth. Gumbel and Green have served as a two-man pairing for CBS since 2014, spending the last three years as the network's No. 3 team.

Arians, 65, has been vocal about his interest in broadcasting since retiring following the 2017 season after five seasons leading the Cardinals.

--With No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold now a New York Jet, the team is expected to thin out its crowded quarterback room, perhaps via a trade or two during the remainder of the draft.

According to an NFL Network report, teams have called the Jets about potentially acquiring Bryce Petty, who New York took in the fourth round of the 2015 draft.

Petty, who turns 27 in May, is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract. He has appeared in 10 career games, both over the last two seasons, going 1-6 as a starter while completing 53.1 percent of his passes and throwing for 1,353 yards, four touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

--The New England Patriots acquired San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Brown and a fifth-round pick (No. 143 overall) in exchange for their third-round pick (No. 95 overall).

The 49ers drafted Brown in the seventh round in 2015. He started two games as a rookie and every game in which he was active the last two seasons. He is entering the final year of his current contract.

The Patriots drafted Georgia lineman Isaiah Wynn with the No. 23 pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

--The 49ers agreed to a contract extension with safety Jaquiski Tartt that runs through 2020.

According to multiple reports, the two-year extension is worth $13 million but can reach $15 million with incentives.

Tartt was selected in the second round in 2015 out of Samford. He has played in 39 career games, missing the end of last season with a broken arm. The 26-year-old has 181 career tackles to go with two interceptions, a forced fumble and 3.5 sacks.

--The Seattle Seahawks reached an agreement on a one-year contract with cornerback Byron Maxwell worth up to $3 million, according to ESPN.

Maxwell signed with the Seahawks to fill in for Richard Sherman toward the end of last season, after Sherman suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in November. But it was the end of a down season for Maxwell, who was cut by Miami last October after losing his starting job.

Maxwell, 30, began his career in Seattle, having been drafted in the sixth round in 2011. In seven seasons, Maxwell has 11 interceptions and 59 passes defended.

--Field Level Media