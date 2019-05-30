NFL notebook: Suitors aplenty for DT McCoy

All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy concluded a two-day visit with the Baltimore Ravens and will meet with the Carolina Panthers, according to multiple media outlets.

McCoy, 31, also visited the Cleveland Browns last week, days after his release by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His visit with the Panthers will begin Thursday night and conclude Friday, after which he will make a decision, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

McCoy, the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, was released by the Buccaneers on May 20 with three years left on his contract. The deal called for him to make $13 million in base pay this season. The original contract was for six years and $95.2 million.

The Tampa Bay Times reported McCoy has drawn bids from 10 teams with offers as high as $11 million annually.





--One day after Richie Incognito signed a free agent deal with the Oakland Raiders, multiple media outlets reported the offensive guard pleaded guilty in April to three misdemeanor charges stemming from two incidents in August 2018.

Incognito received fines and probation for both incidents, plus he was ordered to undergo anger-management sessions and a mental-health evaluation, according to multiple media reports.

According to an ESPN report, Incognito accepted charges of criminal damage and disorderly conduct related to an argument with his grandmother in August 2018, plus another disorderly conduct charge following an arrest at a funeral home two days later.





--The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly worked out free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, according to NFL Network

The quarterback-turned-wideout played for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in 2018, catching 16 of his 30 targets for 252 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.





--Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton is recovering from hernia surgery and is expected to be out until at least training camp, coach Matt Nagy told reporters.

Nagy revealed that Burton had the surgery a couple of months ago, following groin discomfort that kept him out of the Bears' wild-card playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 6, even though he had five catches a week earlier against the Minnesota Vikings and had been able to practice for three days before the postseason.





--The security guard who reportedly was knocked down by Ezekiel Elliott at a Las Vegas music festival says he wants a "sincere apology" from the Dallas Cowboys running back.

Gossip website TMZ posted a video earlier this month showing events that took place early May 18 at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival. The video shows a man identified as Elliott pushing a security guard against a metal railing, and he falls. Elliott then is handcuffed but not arrested. Kyle Johnson, 19, told KCBS-TV in Los Angeles that he was not injured in the fall.

"I wasn't hurt or anything, but just to have someone that you looked up to shove you on the ground over a metal fence?" Johnson said. .".. I did get an apology from him. It wasn't a sincere apology. He didn't maintain eye contact. It didn't seem sincere at all."





--Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden, eager to avoid the scrutiny of HBO's "Hard Knocks" training camp series, offered a better suggestion: Older brother, Jon, the head coach of the drama-filled Oakland Raiders.

"I think really, if they were smart I think they'd go to Oakland," Jay Gruden said at a press conference.

The Redskins and Raiders are two of the five teams who fit the criteria that the NFL and HBO have established for "Hard Knocks" selection: A team is exempt if it has a first-year head coach; has made a playoff appearance in the past two seasons; has been featured on the show in the past 10 years. The three other eligible teams are the New York Giants, the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions.





