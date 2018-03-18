NFL notebook: Jets trade up for No. 3 pick

The New York Jets made a big move Saturday morning, sending the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and three second-round picks (37th, 49th and their 2019 second-rounder) to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for the No. 3 overall pick in April.

The move up to No. 3 almost certainly means the Jets are looking to secure a franchise quarterback. They tried to land Kirk Cousins in free agency, but wound up signing Teddy Bridgewater and Josh McCown to short-term deals instead.

Wyoming's Josh Allen, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, USC's Sam Darnold and UCLA's Josh Rosen are widely regarded as the top four quarterbacks available and are expected to be off the board early.

For the Colts, who have Andrew Luck entrenched at quarterback, the move allows them to load up in the second round while still targeting an impact player at the No. 6 slot.

--A day after the Philadelphia Eagles released defensive end Vinny Curry, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have scooped him up, according to multiple reports.

Per ESPN, the Bucs will sign Curry to a three-year deal worth up to $27 million with $11.5 million guaranteed for injury. The team released defensive end Robert Ayers shortly before the news of Curry's agreement emerged.

Curry, 29, was set to count $11 million against the Eagles' cap in 2018, leading Philadelphia to shop him and ultimately release him when no deal could be found, saving $5 million.

--The New England Patriots signed free-agent defensive end Adrian Clayborn, running back Jeremy Hill and offensive lineman Matt Tobin and extended the contract of safety Patrick Chung.

Clayborn and Hill were expected to sign with the Patriots after reports leaked out earlier this week that they would head to the defending AFC champions. Clayborn, 29, recorded 30 sacks in seven seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. Hill, 25, rushed for 2,873 yards and 29 touchdowns in four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chung, 30, was heading into the final year of his contract. Terms of the extension have not been released, but the deal prevents Chung from hitting the free-agent market next season.

--The Oakland Raiders continue to be the most active team in free agency thus far, announcing the additions of defensive end Tank Carradine and linebacker Kyle Wilber. Those signings come a day after Oakland announced that it added cornerback Rashaan Melvin, punter Colby Wadman and long snapper Andrew DePaola.

Altogether, that makes 13 free-agent signees this week. The haul includes wide receiver Jordy Nelson, running back Doug Martin, linebacker Tahir Whitehead, safety Marcus Gilchrist, cornerback Shareece Wright, tight end Derek Carrier, fullback Keith Smith and wide receiver Griff Whalen. The Raiders also re-signed defensive tackle Justin Ellis and tight end Lee Smith during a busy few days.

--Two days after a failed physical with the Baltimore Ravens voided his lucrative deal, free-agent wideout Ryan Grant reportedly passed a physical with the Colts.

NFL Network reports Grant visited the Colts and was approved by the team's medical staff, but with no deal in place, the wideout will now visit the Oakland Raiders.

The 27-year-old had agreed with Baltimore on Tuesday to a four-year, $29 million contract with $14 million guaranteed, but the deal was voided when he failed the Ravens' physical due to an ankle issue. Per ESPN, the issue dated back to an injury sustained in Grant's final game with the Washington Redskins. Grant caught 45 passes for 573 yards and four TDs in 2017.

--The Cincinnati Bengals have signed quarterback Matt Barkley to a two-year deal, the team announced.

Barkley, 27, will serve as Andy Dalton's backup. In 2016, he joined the Bears and started six games -- going 1-5 as a starter. He completed 129 of 216 passes for 1,611 yards, but threw 14 interceptions to just eight touchdowns.

The former USC signal-caller went to training camp with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 and ended the year with the Arizona Cardinals, but never saw the field.

--The Dallas Cowboys released veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick with a post-June 1 designation, the team announced.

The 31-year-old Scandrick had requested his release from the team earlier this week. He has played nine NFL seasons, all with the Cowboys, and was scheduled to make $3 million in base pay in 2018 and $4 million in 2019.

According to an NFL Network report, Scandrick will take his first free-agent visit with the division rival Washington Redskins on Sunday. The Redskins are also bringing in defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, who was released by the Colts just one year into his three-year deal.

--Field Level Media