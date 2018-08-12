NFL notebook: Jets LB Pierre-Louis suspended for opener

NFL: Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs FILE PHOTO: Dec 10, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (57) in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis has been suspended for the opening game of the season without pay due to a violation of the league's substance-abuse policy, the NFL announced Saturday.

Pierre-Louis will miss New York's game against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Sept. 10. He will be eligible to return to the roster the following day.

Pierre-Louis was arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession in January when he was still a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. He eventually reached a plea deal that will amount to the marijuana charge being dropped if he successfully completes a year of probation.

The 26-year-old Pierre-Louis is in his first season with the Jets. He signed a two-year, $5.25 million contract as a free agent in the offseason.

--Washington wide receiver Robert Davis sustained a broken tibia and torn lateral collateral ligament (LCL) in his knee at practice earlier Saturday and is out for the season, according to multiple reports.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that Davis will undergo surgery and miss the season, but the prognosis is actually better than the team's original fears of a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and possible nerve damage.

The team announced on Friday that rookie running back Derrius Guice will miss the entire season after an MRI exam revealed Guice suffered an "ACL injury" in his left knee against the Patriots. Multiple reports stated the injury is a torn ACL.

--A trio of Super Bowl contenders received good news on the injury front:

In Philadelphia, Super Bowl LII Most Valuable Player Nick Foles returned to practice, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters at camp. Foles missed practice this week and the team's preseason opener against Pittsburgh with muscle spasms in his head and neck area.

The club is expected to ease Foles back into action and it is unknown whether he will play in the Eagles' next preseason game, a Super Bowl rematch against New England on Thursday.

As for the Steelers, All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown returned to practice after missing several recent practices and the game against the Eagles with an undisclosed injury.

In Jacksonville, pass-rushing specialist Dante Fowler was removed from the physically unable to perform list by the Jaguars. The AFC runner-up Jaguars announced the move after Fowler missed the club's offseason program, 11 training camp practices and Jacksonville's preseason opener against New Orleans on Thursday while recovering from shoulder surgery.

--Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Marcus Martin could be set for surgery on his right big toe after being injured in Thursday's preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, according to an ESPN report.

Martin reportedly tore ligaments in the toe during the contest though it is not yet clear how long he will be out.

Martin signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in March and was expected to compete for a backup interior line spot.

--The Kansas City Chiefs have put tackle Dillon Gordon on injured reserve, ending his season, according to reports.

Gordon, 24, was listed as third string for the Chiefs and ended last season on their practice squad.

Gordon was evaluated for the shoulder injury on Monday and missed the Chiefs' preseason opener against the Houston Texans on Thursday.

--Two days after becoming the first player ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit under the NFL's new rule, Shamarko Thomas was released by the Indianapolis Colts.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said after the game he was "very disappointed" in the hit, a helmet-to-helmet shot on Seattle receiver David Moore late in the fourth quarter.

"The process of the roster is very complex. Every decision is taken very seriously, a lot of things that go into it," Reich told reporters. "You're thinking days in advance. So, tough decision. It's a tough part of this business. Shamarko is a really good guy. So that was a tough decision. We just felt like it was in the best interest of your club."

--Field Level Media