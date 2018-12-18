NFL notebook: Foles to start again for Eagles

Nick Foles will make another start for the Philadelphia Eagles after leading a 30-23 upset of the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, coach Doug Pederson announced Monday.

Carson Wentz remains out with a back injury but will not yet be placed on injured reserve, Pederson said of the Eagles' approach to Week 16 against the Houston Texans.

Wentz has a fractured vertebra that might require three months of rest to fully heal.

Foles finished 24 of 31 for 270 yards and an interception Sunday as the Eagles put up 30 points in a game for just the second time this season.

--The New York Giants were officially eliminated from postseason contention Sunday, but coach Pat Shurmur said Monday he would start quarterback Eli Manning again in Week 16 at the Indianapolis Colts.

Shurmur didn't rule out the possibility of fourth-round rookie Kyle Lauletta seeing more action, but he was clear the Giants won't just be evaluating talent for the future. The coach also indicated the team isn't in a hurry to move on from Manning, whom Shurmur said he still believes has "years" left as an NFL starter.

Asked if he wants Manning back on the roster in 2019, Shurmur replied, "Yeah. I want all our players to be back. I believe experience matters."

--Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore is expected to miss the remainder of the season after being carted off the field Sunday due to a sprained left foot.

Further tests revealed the extent of the sprain, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the 35-year-old is not expected to play again this season.

--Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed that cornerback Kendall Fuller had surgery to repair a wrist injury, but contrary to previous reports, Reid said Fuller may not miss any time at all.

On Friday, NFL Network reported that Fuller, 23, was to undergo surgery and likely miss time with a fractured wrist, an injury he played with Thursday in a one-point loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

--Eddie Jackson appears to have escaped major injury, Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters, after the safety went down late Sunday in Chicago's win over the Green Bay Packers.

Nagy said Jackson, who sprained his right ankle, and outside linebacker Aaron Lynch, who hurt his elbow, were both having more tests done Monday on their injuries. Nagy added, "I don't think either one of them is season-ending."

--Things appear to be trending up for Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry and running back Melvin Gordon as they recover from knee injuries.

Henry, who has spent all year on the physically unable to perform list after tearing his ACL on May 22, practiced Monday for the first time since the injury, opening a three-week window in which he can be activated to the 53-man roster.

Gordon plans to play Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens after missing the last two games with knee sprain. He was limited in practice Monday.

--Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan is out for the season with a broken leg.

Ryan, 27, announced the news himself on Monday morning in a social media post shared across multiple platforms. In his second season with Tennessee after four years with the New England Patriots, Ryan posted 76 tackles and 4.0 sacks in 2018.

--Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen confirmed on Instagram that he underwent an operation to repair the ruptured plantar fascia in his right foot. "Surgery went well and I am on my way towards a full recovery," he wrote. NFL Network reported that the surgery was performed last week. Olsen has been on injured reserve since Dec. 5.

--Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb was placed in the concussion protocol after getting injured Sunday against the Bears, ESPN reported. Cobb, who sat out six games with a hamstring injury earlier this season, has produced 356 yards and two touchdowns on 37 catches this year.

--Jacksonville Jaguars safety Ronnie Harrison, who became a starter after the team cut Barry Church last week, was placed on injured reserve because of a left knee injury. He was hurt Sunday in the first quarter against the Washington Redskins.

--San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon will be placed on season-ending injured reserve due to a posterior cruciate ligament sprain in his right knee. Moore recorded seven tackles and defended two passes this season.

--Field Level Media