NFL notebook: Flacco expected to change uniforms in 2019

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to release or trade quarterback Joe Flacco this offseason, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.

Earlier in the week, coach John Harbaugh chose rookie Lamar Jackson, who subbed for an injured Flacco the past four weeks, to start even though Flacco is recovered from the hip injury that sidelined him.

Flacco was the backup quarterback for the first time in his 11-year career when the Ravens beat the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-12 on Sunday. On the season, Flacco has completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 2,465 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Ravens were 4-5 when Flacco was injured. Now, with a 4-1 record under Jackson, they are 8-6 and knocking on the door of a playoff berth.

--The injury Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered in last week's loss to Oakland apparently was worse than originally thought, but it didn't keep him from playing in the Steelers' 17-10 win over visiting New England.

Roethlisberger required a pain-killing injection to deal with a rib injury sustained in the second quarter last week. He returned to the game late in the fourth quarter.

Roethlisberger was 22-of-34 passing for 235 yards and had two touchdowns vs. the Patriots. He was sacked twice. The Steelers snapped a three-game losing streak, and at 8-5-1, hold a slim lead over the 8-6 Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.

--Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore suffered a left ankle injury against the Minnesota Vikings and did not return to the game.

Gore, who has not missed a game since 2010, suffered the injury when he was tackled on a run in the first quarter. He was able to make it to the sidelines but later was carted to the locker room.

--Green Bay running back Aaron Jones left the game against Chicago in the first half with a right knee injury and was ruled out shortly after halftime.

Jones left midway through the Packers' second possession of the game and was seen icing his knee on the sideline.

--Chicago safety Eddie Jackson sprained his right ankle late in the fourth quarter of the Bears' win over Green Bay, said head coach Matt Nagy, who noted the team will know more in the next 24-48 hours, but it's unclear if Jackson will miss significant time.

Jackson was hurt while sliding to the turf after intercepting Aaron Rodgers -- ending Rodgers' NFL-record streak of 402 consecutive pass attempts without a pick -- with just over three minutes left. Jackson's ankle bent awkwardly and he was seen in a walking boot in the locker room after the game.

--Among other injuries Sunday: Bengals' wide receiver Tyler Boyd injured his left knee and did not return in Cincinnati's win over Oakland; Tennessee safety Kenny Vaccaro suffered a concussion during the Titans' win over the New York Giants and did not return; and Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley also suffered a concussion vs. Cincinnati and did not return.

--Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is out of the hospital after multiple surgeries to repair his broken right leg.

Smith underwent immediate surgery on Nov. 18 after incurring compound and spiral fractures to his tibia and fibula in the Redskins' game against Houston and had been hospitalized since.

Head coach Jay Gruden said that Smith did not suffer any ligament damage and would face a recovery of six to eight months. However, reports earlier this month claimed an infection had led to Smith needing further surgeries and could jeopardize his chances of playing again.

--Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy and his backup, Chris Ivory, were both out for the Bills' 14-13 win over the Detroit Lions.

McCoy hurt his hamstring in last week's loss to the New York Jets and was listed as questionable entering the weekend. Ivory also was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury but was a full participant in practice all week.

--Former Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie, fired last week, has received the seal of approval from the NFL's career development advisory panel, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

That means the panel, comprised of former NFL head coaches and general managers, recommends him as a potential top candidate for any general manager position that comes open.

The panel is part of the league's effort to make sure minority candidates are given strong consideration for GM and head coaching jobs.

--Chicago left tackle Charles Leno popped the question to his girlfriend, Jennifer Roth, at midfield following a win over Green Bay, which clinched the team's first AFC North title since 2010. She said yes. Leno told reporters afterward he had intended to propose soon, but the importance of Sunday's game accelerated his plans.

