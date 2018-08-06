NFL notebook: Eagles hand extensions to Pederson, Roseman

The reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles, fresh off winning the franchise's first Super Bowl in February, extended the contracts of head coach Doug Pederson and executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman through the 2022 season, the team announced Sunday.

The duo of Pederson, 50, and Roseman, 43, steered the Eagles to a stunning 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII to cap a dream season.

After going 7-9 in his first season in Philadelphia with then-rookie quarterback Carson Wentz at the helm, Pederson led the Eagles to an NFC-best 13-3 mark last season -- overcoming season-ending injuries to many key players, including Wentz, to win the Eagles' first NFL championship since 1960.

Roseman began with the Eagles as an intern in 2000 as an intern but enjoyed a rapid ascent that saw him as a surprise pick as the team's general manager 10 years later.

--Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is expected to be ready for the season opener after initial tests revealed he suffered an ankle sprain during practice on Saturday night, according to an NFL Network report.

Bakhtiari was carted to the locker room after injuring his left ankle during the Packers' prime-time Family Night practice at Lambeau Field.

Bakhtiari limped off the field under his own power, walked briefly on the sideline and then returned to the bench and took off his shoe. He then got on a cart and was taken inside the stadium to the training room.

--The Buffalo Bills acquired wide receiver Corey Coleman from the Cleveland Browns for an undisclosed future draft pick on Sunday, the Bills announced on their Twitter feed.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the pick the Browns are getting is in the late rounds.

Coleman was viewed as the likely No. 3 receiver in Cleveland. A first-round draft pick in 2016 (No. 15 overall), he has 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns in 19 games over two NFL seasons.

Story Continues

--While troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon continues to be absent from Browns training camp, the team seemingly remains in his corner.

One such piece of evidence: the Browns are reportedly working with the NFL to prevent Gordon from losing eligibility for an accrued season which could damage his future free agent status.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, while an NFL source says that Gordon is "getting closer" to joining his Browns teammates at training camp, he will not arrive by a Tuesday NFL deadline regarding free agency accrual.

--Richard Sherman's debut in San Francisco has apparently been rescheduled.

The outspoken veteran cornerback injured his hamstring at the team's Friday practice and he will sit out this week's scheduled practices as well as the 49ers' preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys, NBC Sports Bay Area reported.

Per the report, Sherman intends to "progress back" later next week in hopes of making his first in-game appearance with the 49ers in the team's second preseason game on Aug. 18 at Houston.

--Indianapolis Colts starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo reinjured his hamstring two days after being activated for training camp, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Castonzo's injury reportedly happened Friday and head coach Frank Reich told reporters Sunday that the 6-foot-7, 300-plus pounder "will miss a little bit of time." However, per the Star's report, the eight-year veteran is expected to be ready for the season opener at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 9.

--The Eagles brought back a piece of their championship team, re-signing safety Corey Graham to a one-year deal.

Graham, a veteran entering his 12th year, finished with 32 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups last season after joining the Eagles in training camp.

--After Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin ripped his former teammate, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, in an interview earlier this weekend, several people responded, including Newton himself. However, the strongest words came from Benjamin's current head coach, Sean McDermott.

The Bills coach told ESPN of Benjamin's comments. "I've spoken with Kelvin, and that's not how I want us to handle things like that." Newton said on Instagram, "I ain't going to go back and forth with him."

--Field Level Media