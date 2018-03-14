NFL notebook: Cousins to get fully guaranteed deal from Vikings

Kirk Cousins kicked off his free-agent tour in Minnesota with the Vikings, and that was the only stop he needed to make.

The former Washington Redskins quarterback is expected to sign a three-year, fully guaranteed $84 million contract with the Vikings, according to multiple reports. ESPN reports the deal will go through Thursday.

The value of the contract will make Cousins, 29, the highest paid quarterback in the league.

According to multiple reports, Cousins informed other suitors -- believed to be the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets -- his initial free agency stop was going to be in Minnesota.

--Drew Brees agreed to a two-year, $50 million contract to remain with the New Orleans Saints.

The deal includes $27 million guaranteed according to NFL Network and ESPN.

"I love my team and am excited about the opportunity we will have together," Brees told ESPN.com.

--Free-agent quarterback Case Keenum will leave the Vikings and sign with the Denver Broncos, according to multiple reports.

ESPN first reported the news early Tuesday morning, adding that the Broncos also considered Cousins and had conversations about Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater before zeroing in on Keenum.

According to multiple reports, Keenum's deal is expected to be a two-year deal worth about $36 million, though the signing cannot be made official until the new league year opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The addition won't necessarily preclude the Broncos from taking a quarterback with the fifth overall pick in next month's draft if they so choose.

--Vikings free-agent quarterback Sam Bradford is expected to sign with the Arizona Cardinals when free agency officially opens on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Per the reports, it's a one-year deal for $20 million with $15 million guaranteed, along with a team option worth $20 million for 2019.

Story Continues

The No. 1 overall pick in 2010, Bradford has already earned more than $114 million in his career, ranking 14th in NFL history.

--The Jets agreed to one-year contracts with free-agent quarterbacks Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater, according to multiple reports.

McCown's deal is worth $10 million and Bridgewater's worth about half that, per an ESPN report. Newsday reports that McCown was promised the team's starting job prior to agreeing to re-sign.

McCown, 38, started 13 games in his first season with the Jets in 2017, posting career highs in passing yards (2,926) and touchdowns (18).

--Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and music star Sean "Diddy" Combs are potential minority owners as part of a group that billionaire Michael Rubin is putting together with hopes of buying the Carolina Panthers, according to an ESPN report.

The owner of sports retailer Fanatics, Rubin emerged Sunday as a major bidder to buy the team. ESPN noted that as of Monday, he was one of three known bidders with the financial strength to be a majority owner who notified the NFL with a formal letter of intent required by the league.

The team was put up for sale at season's end by founder Jerry Richardson, who is being investigated by the NFL for allegations of workplace misconduct. When news of the expected sale emerged, Combs tweeted his desire to buy the team and Curry responded on Twitter that he also was interested.

--Former Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports, who released longtime wideout Jordy Nelson.

Nelson, 32, was set to count more than $12.5 million against the cap in 2018, the final year of his contract. His release saves Green Bay more than $10.2 million.

Graham, 31, caught 57 passes for just 520 yards in 2017, but he racked up 10 touchdowns en route to his fifth career Pro Bowl selection. He has caught at least nine touchdowns in five of the last seven seasons.

--The Packers also agreed to a deal with free-agent defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson, ESPN reported.

The one-year pact will be worth $5 million, with an additional $3 million available via incentives, according to multiple reports. New Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine reportedly helped convince the New York Jets to select Wilkerson in the first-round of the 2011 draft.

--Malcolm Butler is about to become a rich man.

The 28-year-old cornerback has reportedly agreed to sign a five-year, $61 million contract with the Tennessee Titans when the free-agency period begins on Wednesday. Butler will receive $30 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

--Free-agent offensive guard Andrew Norwell, a first-team All-Pro with the Panthers in 2017, is on the verge of a record-setting contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars are expected to make Norwell the highest-paid guard in league history with a five-year, $66.5 million deal including $30 million guaranteed.

--Rams free-agent cornerback Trumaine Johnson agreed to terms with the New York Jets on a deal that could be worth $15 million per season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the two sides closed on an agreement and NFL Network broke the news on the value of the deal.

--Sammy Watkins will sign with the Kansas City Chiefs when free agency officially begins Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, Watkins agreed to a deal with Kansas City worth $48 million over three years, including $30 million guaranteed. Kansas City also agreed to terms with inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens, who will reportedly make more than $9 million per season.

--Tight end Trey Burton and wide receiver Allen Robinson are expected to sign with the Chicago Bears when free agency begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Burton agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal with the Bears, the Chicago Tribune reported, after serving as a backup to Zach Ertz with the Eagles.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported Robinson agreed to a deal with Chicago early Tuesday. ESPN's Josina Anderson later reported the terms of the expected deal to be three years, $42 million.

--After trading away star wideout Jarvis Landry, the Miami Dolphins are retooling their receiver corps with the additions of Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson.

Amendola is set to stay in the AFC East and make the jump from New England to Miami on a two-year, $12 million deal with $8.25 million guaranteed, per NFL Network reports. Meanwhile, Wilson has agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract with the team.

--The Cardinals and safety Tyrann Mathieu "are making positive strides" toward a restructured deal that would keep the defensive back in Arizona, according to an AZ Central report.

Mathieu is set to count $14.1 million against the Cardinals' cap in the third year of a five-year, $62.5 million pact. The team would save nearly $5 million by releasing him but would incur a dead-money charge of $9.3 million to do so.

--Center Weston Richburg plans to sign a five-deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Richburg has spent the past four seasons with the New York Giants. The 26-year-old started 47 of a possible 48 games over his first three NFL seasons before a concussion cut short his 2017 season. He was eventually placed on injured reserve in November and expressed his displeasure with the situation.

--Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei agreed to a five-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, according to multiple reports.

Lotulelei was drafted 14th overall in 2013 by the Panthers and has ties to Bills coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane from Carolina. McDermott was defensive coordinator of the Panthers before becoming a first-time head coach with the Bills in 2017. Beane came to Buffalo from Carolina's front office.

--The Browns will sign former Steelers offensive tackle Chris Hubbard to a five-year, $37.5 million deal with $18 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

Hubbard, who will turn 27 next month, started 10 games at right tackle in place of the injured Ramon Foster in 2017, holding up well as part of one of the league's best offensive lines. He has played in 40 career games (14 starts) as a swing tackle since signing with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie in 2013.

--The Jaguars will retain free-agent wideout Marqise Lee and add former Colts wideout Donte Moncrief, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

According to an NFL Network report, Lee's agreement is for four years and $38 million, with $18 million guaranteed. Moncrief will earn approximately $7 million on a one-year deal, with a maximum value of $9.6 million available through incentives, per ESPN.

--Nose tackle Haloti Ngata agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, strengthening one of the best defensive lines in the NFL.

The Eagles also agreed to sign former Broncos linebacker Corey Nelson to a one-year deal. To create cap space, they released longtime tight end Brent Celek, saving $4 million.

--Former Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart signed with the Giants, the team announced.

The move reunites him with new Giants offensive coordinator Mike Shula, who was on the Panthers' staff for the last seven seasons, including the last five as offensive coordinator.

--The Redskins have wrapped up a deal with speedy receiver Paul Richardson for $40 million over five years, according to multiple reports.

Richardson will receive $20 million in guaranteed money, according to NFL Network.

--Former Cardinals wide receiver John Brown is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million through incentives, according to multiple reports.

The Ravens are also expected to sign former Redskins receiver Ryan Grant, according to a report from NFL Network. Grant's deal is reportedly worth $29 million over four years, with $14.5 million guaranteed and a $10 million signing bonus.

--Jaguars free agent cornerback Aaron Colvin will sign a four-year deal with the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports.

According to an NFL Network report, the deal is worth $34 million with $18 million in guarantees.

--Former Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland plans to sign with the Panthers when free agency officially opens Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The deal is reportedly for three years and $24 million with $11 million guaranteed.

--The Jets and running back Isaiah Crowell reportedly reached agreement on a three-year contract.

A former undrafted free agent, Crowell rushed for 3,118 yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons with the Browns. He gained a career-best 952 yards in 2016 and rushed for 853 yards last season.

--Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris spent two days in jail last week related to his marijuana arrest last year, the Kansas City Star reported.

Harris, 26, reached a plea agreement in Bates County after being a passenger in a car that was stopped on Interstate 49 by Missouri State Highway Patrol last March. He was charged with Class A possession of marijuana and Class D misdemeanor of drug paraphernalia, but was not slapped with any felony charges.

Harris paid a $500 fine for the drug paraphernalia charge, and he was given a suspended sentence for the marijuana possession charge. The sentence included two days in jail, two years of unsupervised probation, 80 days of community service and completion of the NFL's drug treatment program.

--Linebacker Devon Kennard agreed to a three-year, $18.75 million contract with the Detroit Lions.

Detroit also agreed to a two-year deal with former Chicago Bears linebacker Christian Jones, NFL Network reports. Jones' deal will reportedly pay him $7.75 million with a $2.8 million signing bonus.

--The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with pending free-agent cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, the team announced.

According to an NFL Network report, the deal is worth $15.75 million with $8 million guaranteed.

--Free agent safety Kurt Coleman signed a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Released by the Carolina Panthers in February after being dogged by a knee injury in 2017, Coleman said his MCL is no longer an issue and was the first major injury of his career. Coleman played 12 games last season and recorded 77 tackles.

--Free agent cornerback Prince Amukamara agreed to a deal to remain with the Bears, multiple media outlets reported.

The terms and finances of the contract were not immediately known. The Bears' other top cornerback, Kyle Fuller, was given the transition tag last week, allowing Chicago to match any offer Fuller receives on the free-agent market.

--Running back Danny Woodhead was released by the Ravens in a salary-driven move.

Woodhead, 33, missed most of last season with a hamstring injury. His release created $1.8 million in cap space. The Ravens also declined the option on right tackle Austin Howard, who becomes a free agent.

--Jaguars linebacker Paul Posluszny announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the NFL.

Posluszny entered the NFL with the Bills and spent the past seven seasons with the Jaguars, including five seasons as the team's leading tackler and captain.

--Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson is expected to sign a two-year deal worth about $10 million, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

The Lions also retained another member of their secondary, re-signing safety Tavon Wilson, who will reportedly receive $7 million over two years.

Lawson, who turns 27 next month, has started 31 of a possible 32 games over the last two seasons, tallying 13 passes defensed and 99 tackles in that span. A fourth-round pick by Detroit in 2014, he has 20 passes defensed and 141 tackles in 47 games (40 starts) across four NFL seasons.

--Former Rams tight end Derek Carrier will sign a three-year deal with the Raiders, according to multiple media reports.

Carrier, 27, will be joining Jon Gruden's team after spending 2015 and 2016 under Jon's brother, Jay Gruden, with the Redskins.

--Field Level Media