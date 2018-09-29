NFL notebook: Bengals WR Green will play against Falcons

Sep 23, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) walks off the field after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver A.J. Green practiced Friday and declared himself healthy as the Cincinnati Bengals head to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Sunday.

Green left last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers with what the team labeled a pelvis injury.

He downplayed a matchup against the Falcons and Julio Jones that has been hyped in Atlanta. But Green, who said he's thankful the injury wasn't as severe as it could have been, described Week 4 as just another game.

Running back Joe Mixon (knee) was ruled out but expects to practice next week.

--Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the New York Jets due to his troublesome right hamstring injury.

Fournette was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. He is in danger of missing his third straight game as he battles the Week 1 injury suffered against the New York Giants.

Right guard A.J. Cann (triceps) also was listed as questionable while cornerback D.J. Hayden (toe) was ruled out. Hayden will miss his second straight game.

--Outside linebacker Olivier Vernon, cornerback Eli Apple and tight end Evan Engram are among the New York Giants who will miss Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

The Giants officially ruled out the trio on Friday, along with running back Jonathan Stewart (foot) and wide receiver Cody Latimer (knee). Vernon is dealing with a high ankle sprain, Apple has a groin injury and Engram has an ailing knee.

Vernon has missed all three of New York's previous games. Apple is missing his second straight contest. Also, cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin) and kick returner Stacy Coley (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

--Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb was added to the injury report with an ailing hamstring injury and his status for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills is in doubt.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy sounded less than optimistic in his Friday comments on Cobb's status, offering only, "We'll see what today brings."

Cobb did not have a major impact on the offense at Washington last week -- one lost fumble, two drops -- but there was no disclosure of an injury until Thursday.

--Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Fitzgerald is off to a slow start this season with 12 receptions for 113 yards. He had just two catches for 9 yards in last Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears, when he was slightly hindered by the hamstring.

Fitzgerald was one of five players listed as questionable on the team's injury report. The others are defensive tackles Robert Nkemdiche (knee), Corey Peters (elbow) and Olsen Pierre (toe) and offensive right tackle Andre Smith (elbow).

--San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of a knee injury.

Breida, who is tied for the NFL rushing lead with 274 yards, was listed as questionable on the injury report. But coach Kyle Shanahan said the decision on whether Breida plays will be made Sunday.

Next in line at running back behind Breida is Albert Morris, who also is listed as questionable with a knee injury. Cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) and guard Joshua Garnett (toe) were ruled out of the contest, while safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) is doubtful and safety Adrian Colbert (hip) is questionable.

--Former Philadelphia Eagles standout safety Wes Hopkins died Friday morning at age 57, the team confirmed. No cause of death was announced.

Hopkins spent his entire 10-year career (1983-86, 1988-93) with the Eagles and ranks fifth in club history with 30 career interceptions. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 1985 when he recorded a career-best six interceptions.

Hopkins, a second-round pick of the Eagles in 1983, started 125 of 137 games and intercepted five or more passes in five different campaigns, the only Eagle ever to accomplish the feat. He played college football at SMU and was inducted into the school's athletic Hall of Fame in May.

--One day after the NFL announced that it does not plan to change course on how roughing-the-passer penalties are officiated, Miami Dolphins veteran Cameron Wake blasted the league, accusing it of valuing the safety of quarterbacks over players at other positions.

Story continues