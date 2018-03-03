NFL notebook: Barkley impresses at NFL Combine

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley proved why he is widely considered a top-five pick in the upcoming 2018 NFL Draft with a statement in workout testing at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday.

After the 232-pound junior tossed up 29 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press Thursday, Barkley put up more impressive numbers on Friday, posting a 41-inch vertical leap and unofficial 4.41 40-yard dash time.

Barkley said Thursday when he met the media he expected to dominate the event.

--The Miami Dolphins have agreed to acquire defensive end Robert Quinn from the Los Angeles Rams, according to multiple reports.

The Rams will receive a mid-round pick in the deal, according to ESPN.

Quinn, 27, once was one of the most feared defensive ends in the NFL when he totaled 40 sacks from 2012-14 while the Rams were in St. Louis. But the two-time Pro Bowler has totaled just 17.5 sacks over the past three seasons, with 8.5 coming in 2017.

-- Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield sees himself as the "most accurate" quarterback in the 2018 NFL Draft and believes he can help save the long-struggling Cleveland Browns.

"If there's anyone to turn them around it's me," Mayfield said. "I'm ready from Day 1 to be a franchise guy."

The Browns own two of the first four picks in the draft and are likely in the market for a quarterback. The New York Giants, who pick second, could be in position to draft Eli Manning's successor, while the New York Jets and Denver Broncos are also in the quarterback market.

-- Despite some teams reportedly asking Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson to work out as a wide receiver at the NFL Scouting Combine, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner say he won't consider a position change.

"I'm strictly a quarterback," said Jackson. "Whoever likes me at quarterback, that's where I'm going.

"No teams have asked me to work out at wide receiver. I don't know where it comes from."

Story Continues

-- Ohio State center Billy Price said that he suffered an incomplete pectoral tear during the bench press Thursday and will receive a second opinion before deciding whether to undergo surgery.

Price, who is the top-rated center prospect in the 2018 NFL Draft class by most analysts, said he felt a pop on the left side of his chest during his third rep with the 225-pound bench. He was evaluated by the Indianapolis Colts' medical staff and said MRI results reviewed Friday morning showed that it is not a complete tear.

Price fully expects to be ready for training camp and the 2018 season.

--Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly said he will undergo reconstructive surgery on his upper jaw to treat a recurrence of oral cancer.

Kelly, 58, announced in a statement released by the Bills that his oral cancer has returned. He had been cancer-free since September 2014.

Kelly told WGRZ that the procedure will take place at the end of March in New York City and will involve taking part of his fibula and blood vessels from his leg. The surgery will close an interior hole in his jaw where it was operated on a few years ago.

--After 16 seasons and two Super Bowl titles, Ozzie Newsome is entering his final season as the Baltimore Ravens' general manager before handing over his duties to longtime assistant Eric DeCosta.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti announced earlier this month the decision to transition from Newsome to DeCosta was made five years ago and that Newsome will remain with the team in an unspecified capacity.

"Five years has gone really, really fast," Newsome said at the Scouting Combine. "It's a little bit like when I announced my retirement as a player. You get a chance to get the pats on your back."

--The San Francisco 49ers won a coin toss with the Oakland Raiders, giving the 49ers the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Oakland will pick 10th overall in the first round.

The teams flipped a coin because they finished the season with identical 6-10 records and the same strength of schedule.

"Bad flip," Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said when asked for his reaction to losing the coin toss.

--Seattle general manager John Schneider still views the Seahawks as a championship-caliber team despite missing the playoffs in 2017.

"We've created a high standard, and that's the fun challenge," Schneider said at the Scouting Combine. "We went 9-7 last year and you would have thought we won two games. It's a pit that sticks in your stomach and really fuels you."

The Seahawks parted ways with their offensive and defensive coordinators this offseason and face major personnel decisions at defensive tackle. Sheldon Richardson and tight end Jimmy Graham are free agents while strong safety Kam Chancellor and defensive end Cliff Avril are trying to recover from career-threatening knee injuries.

--Former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Branden Albert was arrested earlier this week in Atlanta and is facing a felony charge for willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence and second degree criminal damage to property.

The disturbance involving Albert took place at a jewelry store, according to USA Today, which obtained a copy of the Atlanta Police Department's incident report.

The report states Albert, 33, was in an area of the store where customers aren't allowed. When the owner asked him to leave, Albert punched a jewelry cabinet and was confronted by law enforcement officers. After attempting to flee, Albert was reportedly tased and involved in a physical altercation with multiple officers before he was arrested.

--Field Level Media