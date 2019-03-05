NFL notebook: 5 pass rushers receive franchise tag

The Kansas City Chiefs placed the franchise tag on outside linebacker Dee Ford on Monday with a potential eye toward making a trade.

Both NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Chiefs are looking to deal the pass-rushing specialist. The Chiefs are switching from a 3-4 base defense to a 4-3 under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, with Ford likely moving to defensive end if he stays with Kansas City.

Ford, 27, has 30.5 career sacks in five seasons, all with the Chiefs, including a personal-best 13 in 2018. He also forced a league-high seven fumbles.

The one-year franchise tag for linebackers is worth $15,443,000 in 2019.

--Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett remains with the Atlanta Falcons, but a long-term extension is on hold after the team used the franchise tag on the 25-year-old star.

Using the franchise designation assures Jarrett of a one-year deal worth nearly $15 million for 2019. The two sides have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term contract extension.

--The Dallas Cowboys are putting the franchise tag on pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence for the second consecutive season.

The Cowboys and Lawrence, 26, have been talking about a long-term deal, but the sides were "not close," according to multiple reports. Dallas tagged Lawrence last season, when he made $17.1 million. He would earn $20.5 million under the franchise tag in 2019.

--The Houston Texans placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on outside linebacker/defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. He is reportedly being tagged as a linebacker, according to The Sporting News.

The non-exclusive tag means Clowney can talk to other teams, which would have to give up two first-round picks as compensation if the Texans didn't match an offer sheet. The Texans and Clowney can negotiate a longer-term deal until July 15.

--The Seattle Seahawks used the franchise tag for the first time since 2010, putting one on defensive end Frank Clark. Clark had a team-high 13 sacks in the 2018 regular season and 32 in the past three years.

--Three-time Pro Bowl safeties under the age of 26 are rarely set free on the open market in the NFL, but Landon Collins will escape the franchise tag and become a free agent, NFL Network reported.

Collins, a four-year pro, can become an unrestricted free agent when the new NFL year begins March 13. Collins, 25, led the team with 96 tackles last season despite missing the final four games due to a shoulder injury.

--The Baltimore Ravens will not use their franchise tag on the Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley, Schefter reported. Mosley earned $8.7 million in 2018, when he helped the Ravens lead the NFL in total defense.

--The New England Patriots released tight end Dwayne Allen, saving the team a salary-cap hit of $7.3 million in 2019.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported that the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions were among the suitors showing preliminary interest in meeting with Allen, who caught three passes for 27 yards in 13 games last season.

--Not so fast on the idea that the Chiefs have released Justin Houston. Multiple reports indicated that the outside linebacker remains on the team, which is still exploring its options, including finding a trade partner.

--The Philadelphia Eagles declined the contract option on defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan, multiple sources reported. The move wasn't a surprise, considering Jernigan played in just three games last season and was set to make $13 million in 2019. The Eagles will incur a $6 million dead-cap penalty.

--The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a three-year contract with right guard Mike Person, who was due to become a free agent later this month. Though the 49ers didn't announce the contract's finances, Schefter reported that Person landed a three-year, $9 million deal that features $3 million in guaranteed money.

--Auburn cornerback Jamel Dean ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, posting a time of 4.30 seconds on the final day of the event in Indianapolis. He edged out the 4.31 times of Massachusetts wide receiver Andy Isabella and Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell.

--Former Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield has a partially torn pectoral muscle and ended the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine prematurely and wearing a sling. Sheffield was hurt while doing a bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he told NFL Network that he will not require surgery.

--Field Level Media