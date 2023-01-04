NFL not ruling out postponing Patriots-Bills game on Sunday

The NFL is weighing all options available, including the possibility of postponing Sunday’s Week 18 game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, isn’t ruling out the possibility of rescheduling the AFC East matchup, but the league has yet to hold any formal discussions on the matter. Per Pro Football Talk, Vincent revealed the league will lean on the well-being of the Bills’ players and coaches before ultimately making a decision.

The Bills also have their Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals still hanging in the balance. That game was suspended and postponed on Monday night, following the tragic incident involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field.

He is currently in the ICU in critical condition.

A win for the Patriots would guarantee them a spot in the playoffs, while the Bills are still playing for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. There are serious postseason implications riding on the game, but obviously, nothing matters more at this time than Hamlin’s health.

