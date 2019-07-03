NFL will not punish Ezekiel Elliott for Las Vegas incident

The NFL announced it will not punish Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for an altercation with a security guard in Las Vegas.

The league informed Elliott of the decision Wednesday, a day after his meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the league office in New York. Elliott was contrite and admitted showing poor judgment, which satisfied Goodell that the two-time Pro Bowler did not violate the personal conduct policy a second time when he pushed teenage security guard Kyle Johnson while attending a music festival.

The NFL released a statement Wednesday regarding Goodell’s decision:

“Immediately following reports of an incident in Las Vegas in May involving Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL conducted a comprehensive investigation that included interviews with multiple witnesses, including security personnel and others with direct involvement, as well as a review of documentary and other information. On Tuesday, as part of the review, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met with Mr. Elliott to reinforce the standards of conduct expected of him and the consequences for failing to meet those standards.

“Mr. Elliott acknowledged that he demonstrated poor judgment and committed to make better choices in the future. He volunteered to take advantage of the resources available to help him continue to grow personally.

“Commissioner Goodell determined there was no violation of the personal conduct policy and no further action is warranted.”

Elliott issued a public apology after the meeting with Goodell and vowed to stay out of trouble in the future.

The incident with Johnson likely wouldn’t have prompted an NFL investigation if Elliott hadn’t served a six-game suspension in 2017 for violating the personal conduct policy. The policy states that repeat “offenders will be subject to enhanced and/or expedited discipline, including banishment from the league with an opportunity to reapply.”