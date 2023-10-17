NFL will not play in Mexico in 2024

The NFL will not play in Mexico in 2024.

NFL Executive V.P. Peter O'Reilly, who oversees much of the league's international business, told reporters today that Mexico is out as a possible host of a game in 2024. Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, which has hosted NFL regular-season games in 2005, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2022, is currently undergoing renovations and won't be ready in time for an NFL game next season.

The NFL may return to Mexico City in 2025, when the stadium is expected to be ready.

O'Reilly also confirmed that the league is looking at Spain and Brazil as potential hosts for games in 2024.

London and Germany, which are hosting a total of five games this season, are scheduled to continue hosting games in 2024.