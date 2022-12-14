NFL will not play in Mexico in 2023, may play two games in Germany

The NFL will not play a game in Mexico next season, but two games could be played in Germany.

Estadio Azteca, the stadium in Mexico City the NFL has used for four regular-season games, will not be available in 2023 because it is undergoing renovations ahead of the 2026 World Cup. But the stadium may host an NFL game again in 2024.

Mexico’s loss could be Germany’s gain. Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s Executive Vice President for Club Business & League Events, told reporters today that the league may play two games in Germany in 2023. The NFL played its first regular-season game in Germany this year in Munich, and a game had already been planned for next year in Frankfurt. But now it’s possible that Germany could get two games next year.

The league is also planning three games in London next season, for a total of five international games, the same as it had this season.

