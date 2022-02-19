NFL not investigating Cowboys after cheerleaders’ voyeurism allegations, settlement

The NFL won’t investigate the Dallas Cowboys after the team paid out more than $2 million in a confidential settlement to members of its cheerleading team after voyeurism allegations against a former team executive.

The issue, spokesman Brian McCarthy told ESPN , has been settled.

“The club handled the matter,” he said.

Cowboys settled with cheerleaders over voyeurism allegations

The Cowboys reportedly paid four cheerleaders a $2.4 million settlement after they accused senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of gaining access to their locker room and watching them undress in 2015.

One cheerleader alleged, according to documents ESPN obtained and then reported on earlier this week, that Dalrymple stood behind a partial wall and watched women undress with his phone pointed at them. After recognizing that Dalrymple was in the room, a veteran member of the team ran toward him and confronted him before he “dashed away.”

The women immediately reported the incident to a security guard, who then apparently wanted to report it to police — as Dalrymple’s alleged behavior is criminal if proven. Police, though, were not called.

Dalrymple, in a separate incident, was accused of taking an upskirt photo of the daughter of team owner Jerry Jones, who is also the team’s senior vice president.

The Cowboys said they investigated both incidents, but that no wrongdoing was found. Dalrymple retired earlier this month quietly after 32 years with the organization. He denied the allegations in a statement.