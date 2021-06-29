NFL will not hold 2021 supplemental draft

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

For the second-straight year the NFL will not hold a supplemental draft.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Tuesday, holding the event is up to the league and it has evidently decided against going forward with it again. In 2020, it was also called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

From 2016-2019, only three players were selected in the supplement draft, with all of them being picked in the last two year’s it was held. That list includes:

