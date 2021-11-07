NFL not considering suspension for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

The fallout of the COVID-19 situation facing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will not include a suspension.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the NFL could fine Rodgers and the team for breaking COVID-19 protocols this season but a possible suspension is currently not in play.

The NFL is investigating Rodgers and the Packers for possible violations, particularly for the quarterback not wearing a mask during press conferences and attending a Halloween party while not wearing a mask around teammates last weekend. It’s also possible Rodgers broke rules during promotional shoots. The league can fine Rodgers for repeat offenses up to the amount of one week’s salary.

Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, admitted during an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” that he wouldn’t follow protocol on wearing a mask at press conferences because he didn’t agree with the rule.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and must miss at least 10 days, which means he’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs and can’t return until Saturday, Nov. 13, a day before the Packers play the Seattle Seahawks.

Per Rapoport, the NFL is talking with members of the Packers and reviewing video and other evidence during the investigation. While not considered here currently, a suspension without pay for four games is an option for repeat offenders of protocols, and the NFL can impose massive fines and take away draft picks from teams.

