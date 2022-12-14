NFL will have no update this week on Mary Jo White’s investigation of Commanders this week

The NFL’s owners will meet Wednesday in Texas. The Commissioner likely will meet with reporters after the session ends.

And when the Commissioner is asked the inevitable question about the ongoing investigation of the Commanders, we already know the answer.

Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, Chief NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy said there will be “no update” this week as to Mary Jo White’s investigation regarding the Commanders and, specifically, the alleged misconduct of owner Daniel Snyder.

Here are some alternative questions that perhaps should be posed to the Commissioner, when he speaks to the media.

When will the investigation be finished?

Why is it taking so long?

Does last week’s report from the Oversight Committee impact Snyder’s current status?

Is he permitted to show up at the team facility, or not?

Is Snyder selling the team or not?

If he doesn’t take steps to sell the team, will steps be taken to hold a vote on whether to force him to sell?

What is your reaction to the testimony from former team president Bruce Allen that Snyder said, “I’m going to follow — I’m going to have him followed, follow the Commissioner. You know, I’m going to find something out about him”?

The NFL has been behaving for months as if it’s afraid of Snyder. It’s fair to wonder whether the man who runs the NFL is concerned that Snyder did indeed “follow” him — and that perhaps Snyder found something that keeps the Commissioner from trying to force Snyder out.

I don’t know why the NFL isn’t being more aggressive with Snyder. I don’t know why the Beth Wilkinson investigation was brushed under the rug, why the league continues to cling to the nonsensical argument that there can be no witness anonymity without complete and total secrecy. But I do know that something hasn’t seemed right about any of this from the moment the NFL strategically selected Thursday, July 1 for its vague and cursory announcement regarding the Commanders.

Story continues

Even now, after Snyder has said he’ll explore selling the team but has yet to take any obvious steps toward doing so, it feels as if forces within 345 Park Avenue and bending themselves into knots to never challenge him.

On Wednesday, we’ll see whether any of the owners (like Jim Irsay of the Colts) will have anything to say about the situation.

NFL will have no update this week on Mary Jo White’s investigation of Commanders this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk