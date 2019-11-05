NFL: No truth to Chargers London report

After Chargers owner Dean Spanos referred to a report that his team could move to London as “bulls–t,” the NFL released a statement saying the same thing, only in more family-friendly language.

The NFL statement made clear that the league sees the Chargers ditching Los Angeles for London as a non-starter.

“There is no substance whatsoever to this report,” the league said. “No consideration has been given to the Chargers playing anywhere other than Los Angeles at the new stadium in Hollywood Park next season and beyond. There have been no discussions of any kind between the NFL and the Chargers regarding moving to London. Both our office and the Chargers are entirely focused on the success of the team in Los Angeles.”

So where did the report come from? As we noted when it was first reported, it felt like a story that was planted by someone who wants to push an agenda. Perhaps that agenda is related to the NFL’s efforts in London, or perhaps that agenda is related to the relationship between the Chargers and the Rams in their shared stadium, but it doesn’t appear that there’s any reason to believe the Chargers are actually going to London.