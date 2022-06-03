NFL no longer will require COVID-19 surveillance testing

The NFL and NFLPA suspended COVID-19 protocols on March 3, and that won’t change into the 2022 season. The NFL Management Council informed teams Thursday that COVID surveillance testing of players and staff no longer is required, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

It signals a return to normalcy after two years of COVID-19 protocols.

Testing for COVID-19 still should occur “when clinically indicated and/or at the direction of the club physician,” and any individual experiencing symptoms must promptly report them and receive a negative test before entering the club facility.

“Tier” restrictions in the facility or the travel party no longer apply, and clubs may individually determine whether to require COVID-19 vaccine boosters for staff, subject to state law. That means unvaccinated coaches and staff no longer will have restrictions.

Players no longer must wear devices to monitor their contacts at team facilities and limits on weight rooms and other gathering spaces have been removed.

Teams will be permitted to require players and staff to stay in the team hotel for training camp and can hold training camp at alternate locations without approval.

