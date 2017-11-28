NFL: No deal was struck with Jerry Jones to avoid litigation threat

When Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week that he won’t sue over the extension to Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract, Jones seemed to hint at a quid pro quo.

“I told the [Compensation] Committee that I was standing down on legal action because they wanted to get input from all of the owners,” Jones told Jarrett Bell of USA Today.

During a Tuesday media briefing, NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said that no promise was made to submit the Goodell contract to all owners for input and/or approval in order to avoid a threat of litigation from Jones. Lockhart instead reiterated that the Compensation Committee received its authority in May 2017, via unanimous vote of the owners, to finalize a Goodell deal — and that nothing has changed.

The league’s repeated reference to this mandate has fueled a belief that the Compensation Committee will execute the contract this week, essentially preventing Jones from trying to pull a rabbit out of his hat, or elsewhere. That approach, based on Jones’ words from a week ago, could potentially revive the litigation threat.